It’s been an emotional few days for Bob Odenkirk. After he mysteriously collapsed while shooting the final season of Better Call Saul, it was revealed he was in stable condition. And in his first social media post after the health scare, he made sure to thank the many who wished him well during the scary episode, and to reveal what caused his ailment.

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

When news of his health scare broke on Tuesday night, there was an avalanche of support. As he made a turn for the better, those closest to him made sure to let everyone know he was doing a-OK. One of them was David Cross, with whom Odenkirk created the pioneering HBO sketch series Mr. Show with Bob and David, which helped launch the careers of Tom Kenny, Jack Black, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Paul F. Tompkins, Scott Auckerman, Brian Posehn, and more.

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great!” Cross wrote shortly before Odenkirk’s own tweet. “Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

(Via Bob Odenkirk on Twitter)