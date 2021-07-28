Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized on Tuesday night after collapsing on the set of the AMC series. It was a scary day of no updates on the status of the comedy legend, but TMZ reports that he’s “out of the woods.”

His reps also sent out a statement. “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” it reads. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.” His son, Nate, tweeted the good news as well:

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

All throughout the day and night, several of his collaborators wished him well on social media. “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this,” Mr. Show co-creator David Cross tweeted. On Instagram, Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul wrote, “I love you my friend,” while Bryan Cranston added, “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Fingers crossed for more information as it’s made available. Get better, Bob.