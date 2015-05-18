Bob Saget Showed Up For Tom Bergeron’s Final ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

News & Culture Writer
05.18.15 9 Comments

With all of the good TV on last night, between new Fox comedies, the Billboard Music Awards, that Game of Thrones episode I’m still in the fetal position over, Silicon Valley, Veep, and, of course, the series finale of Mad Men, one other television milestone was sorely overlooked. Tom Bergeron left America’s Funniest Home Videos! After 15 years of hosting, and on the 25th anniversary of the show, Bergeron walked away from crotch shots for good.

Waiting for him in the parking lot, however, was former AFV host Bob Saget behind the wheel of a golf cart. In a scene somewhat reminiscent of Stephen Colbert’s final Colbert Report, Saget asks Bergeron where he’d like to go first, and Bergeron says that he wants to do something “that he’d never done before.” I don’t know about you, but I’m gonna read that as the two guys will suck dick for coke.

America’s Funniest Home Videos will return next season. Bergeron’s replacement hasn’t been named yet.

