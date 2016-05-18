‘Bob’s Burgers Live: The Movie’ Is Good Enough To Be An Actual Movie

It took 18 seasons for The Simpsons to finally get around to making a movie. Bob’s Burgers, the spiritual predecessor to America’s Favorite Family, is now in its sixth season, so it still has some time before making the transition to the big screen. Until then, you’ll have to settle for Bob’s Burgers Live: The Movie.

Unfortunately, it’s less an actual movie and more a very funny fake movie that played during the Los Angeles date of the “Bob’s Burgers Live” tour, which featured the main voice cast, including H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and John Roberts, performing a live table read. The clip was directed by Schaal, and includes appearances from Kevin Kline, Larry Murphy, David Herman, Brooke Dillman, and creator Loren Bouchard.

This Sunday is the 100th episode of Bob’s Burgers, and the show’s impressively as wonderful as ever. It could run for another 100, even 200 episodes, and a movie isn’t out of the question. The two-part season four finale, “Wharf Horse (or How Bob Saves/Destroys the Town – Part I)” and “World Wharf II: The Wharfening (or How Bob Saves/Destroys the Town – Part II),” proved Bob’s can pull off a high concept over an extended period of time. Also, I really want to hear Tina sing about butts in a theater.

