‘BoJack Horseman’ Doesn’t Want To Be Miserable Anymore In The Final Season Trailer

Over a year after season five came and went in a single day (which is to say, I watched the entire season in a single day), Netflix announced on Friday that BoJack Horseman will return for its sixth and final season on October 25. And again on January 31. It’s a two-part season, similar to how Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt bowed out, which is good, because it can be difficult to watch 12 episodes of BoJack — which is somehow the funniest and saddest TV show — in a single sitting. Again, I speak through experience.

“[I]f you asked me 6 yrs ago how i thought id be rmembered id have probably said that horse from horsin around,” the official BoJack Horseman Twitter account wrote, “but here we are season 6 on @netflix the 2 part final season before i hit the dusty trail aka runyon dont make plans oct 25 or jan31 bc youre watching me and feeling feels.” I feel the feels. Based on the trailer above, season six seems to pick up shortly after the season five finale, when Diane drops BoJack off at rehab. “I wasted so many years being miserable because I assumed that was the only way to be,” he writes to his human friend. “I don’t want to do that anymore. Also, am I crazy, or have I gotten really good at writing letters?”

The decision to end the show was made by creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, unlike what happened with Lisa Hanawalt’s fantastic Tuca & Bertie. You should watch that show, too.