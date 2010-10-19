Boner Alert: History Channel Making Follow-Up to ‘WWII in HD’

One of my favorite programs of last year was History’s “WWII in HD,” a documentary that unearthed astonishingly vivid color video of the Second World War. Now, History has greenlit a follow-up called “WWII in HD: The Air War” that will focus on the American 8th Air Force’s battle with the Luftwaffe leading up to D-Day. From THR:

Sean Astin, Chris O’Donnell and Elijah Wood are lending their voices to historical participants in the wartime drama. Rob Lowe narrates. The miniseries uses largely never-before-seen color footage of air battles that has been remastered to HD-level quality.

But wait, this is the best part:

One of the stories being told will be that of 60 Minutes veteran Andy Rooney, who was a reporter for Stars & Stripes during the battle.

Oh, I’m sure Andy Rooney’s story will be fascinating. “Air battles weren’t easy to report. Ground battles I could report on because I was on the ground, but air battles were in the air. I could look up into the sky and squint, but I could hardly tell which planes were which. Mostly I just stayed in a bunker drinking tea. The British soldiers were always drinking tea. I prefer coffee, but I I drank tea to fit in. I always had mine with two sugars because of my sweet tooth. I would have liked it with milk, but fresh milk was in short supply, and powdered creamer hadn’t been invented yet. Can you imagine that? Scientists were working on the atomic bomb, but there was no creamer for my tea.”

“The Air War” will air November 10th. Watch the chilling trailer from the original “WWII in HD” below.