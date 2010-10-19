Boner Alert: History Channel Making Follow-Up to ‘WWII in HD’

One of my favorite programs of last year was History’s “WWII in HD,” a documentary that unearthed astonishingly vivid color video of the Second World War. Now, History has greenlit a follow-up called “WWII in HD: The Air War” that will focus on the American 8th Air Force’s battle with the Luftwaffe leading up to D-Day. From THR:
Sean Astin, Chris O’Donnell and Elijah Wood are lending their voices to historical participants in the wartime drama. Rob Lowe narrates. The miniseries uses largely never-before-seen color footage of air battles that has been remastered to HD-level quality.
But wait, this is the best part:
One of the stories being told will be that of 60 Minutes veteran Andy Rooney, who was a reporter for Stars & Stripes during the battle.
Oh, I’m sure Andy Rooney’s story will be fascinating. “Air battles weren’t easy to report. Ground battles I could report on because I was on the ground, but air battles were in the air. I could look up into the sky and squint, but I could hardly tell which planes were which. Mostly I just stayed in a bunker drinking tea. The British soldiers were always drinking tea. I prefer coffee, but I I drank tea to fit in. I always had mine with two sugars because of my sweet tooth. I would have liked it with milk, but fresh milk was in short supply, and powdered creamer hadn’t been invented yet. Can you imagine that? Scientists were working on the atomic bomb, but there was no creamer for my tea.”
“The Air War” will air November 10th. Watch the chilling trailer from the original “WWII in HD” below.
BOI-OI-OI-OI-OI-ING
Andy Rooney’s face looks like that of a man who was at the business end of said flame tank.
Luftwaffe sounds like a delicious Belgian breakfast item with lots of whipped cream.
Rooney will also share his experiences from covering the Crimean War.
Pfft! Our airforce would kick your airforce’s arse in dogfighting.
That’s easily one of the best Andy Rooney parodies I’ve seen. Kudos.
World War 2; the war that keeps on giving. Is there still time for the producers to get Gilbert Gottfried to voice someone? Maybe Hitler, and say what you will about the tenets of national socialism, but those maniacs loved a parade.
SPOILER ALERT!
We won!
Rooney is an ass, and I’d love to toss him in a woodchipper, but he did in fact fly missions with the 8th in his role as a S&S correspondent.
How the plane got off the ground with that fat fuck aboard is another question.