Boba Fett’s return in The Mandalorian Season 2 was easily one of the series’ highlights as the iconic bounty hunter finally got a chance to show up and wreck ass thanks to an episode directed by Robert Rodriguez. As if that wasn’t enough to blow fans mind, Season 2 dropped a surprise end credits kicker for a new spinoff called The Book of Boba Fett, and now, the first trailer for the mysterious series has finally arrived.

Starring Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as his right-hand woman, Fennec Shand, the trailer shows the bounty hunter setting his sights on a bigger prize: Taking control of Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire. With the galactic gangster dead following the events of Return of the Jedi, there’s a power vacuum that Boba Fett plans to fill but with “respect” instead of “fear.” Think The Godfather if The Godfather had a jetpack, and sometimes, bashed people’s skulls in with a space stick.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney+, which has also unveiled a poster.