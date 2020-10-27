Sacha Baron Cohen was the guest on Monday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he talked about the Rudy Giuliani scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Donald Trump calling him a “creep.” The actor’s response: “Well, I’m sure when he was hanging out with his good friend Jeffrey Epstein, they probably spent a lot of their time talking about how creepy I am.” Baron Cohen also discussed performing a song about the “Wuhan song” in character as Borat (who’s in character as Country Steve) at a right-wing rally in front of a bunch of gun nuts. He was, as you might imagine, terrified.

“Everyone was singing along and the problem was that some of the militia groups that were in this rally had been antagonizing the Black Lives Matter protesters, so as revenge some of the Black Lives Matter protesters were coming over to confront them,” he explained to Colbert. “One of them went, ‘Oh my God, it’s Sacha Baron Cohen!’ Word got out that it was me, and then the organizers and a lot of people in the crowd got very angry. They tried to storm the stage. Luckily for me, I had hired the security, so it took them a while to actually storm the stage.” Baren Cohen and his crew fled to a van, but the crowd followed and tried to break in. As he previously wrote for Time magazine:

“Under my overalls, I was wearing a bulletproof vest, but it felt inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons. When someone ripped open the door to drag me out, I used my entire body weight to pull the door back shut until our vehicle maneuvered free. I was fortunate to make it out in one piece.”

That confrontation isn’t in Borat 2, but you can watch it above (6:55).