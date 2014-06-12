Brace Yourself For The Latest Celebrity Couple Reality Show With LeAnn Rimes And Eddie Cibrian

OMG OMG OMG. LeAnn Rimes And Eddie Cibrian’s VH1 reality show is almost here, you guys!!! Is everyone so excited?!

I may be getting ahead of myself. Since the majority of UPROXX readers tend to be male and maybe don’t follow trashy celebrity gossip as closely as I do, here’s the back story and why this show is going to be amazing: When LeeAnn and Eddie met on the set of a Lifetime movie in 2009, LeeAnn was married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet and Eddie was married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. Because LeeAnn Rimes had a very, very lucrative music career from a young age and because Eddie Cibrian is basically Jefferson Darcy from Married with Children, LeeAnn and Eddie had a whirlwind tabloid-fueled extramarital affair which quickly dissolved both of their marriages and then they became married to each other.

But because LeeAnn is very much aware that she’s the Marcy Darcy (LeeAnn Cibrian? SEE?) in this situation, LeeAnn is extremely insecure about her marriage, especially when it comes to Eddie’s ex-wife Brandi. This results in LeeAnn engaging in near weekly, if not daily Twitter wars with Brandi, leveraging Eddie and Brandi’s two children, constant oversharing about her marriage, and lots and lots of PDA. At one point “Eddie” even started an Instagram account which contained nothing but schmoopy photos of he and LeeAnn but when it quickly became apparent that LeeAnn was the one pulling the strings it was taken down because, haters.

LeeAnn Rimes is rich. LeeAnn Rimes doesn’t need VH1 reality TV money. The entire point of this show is to rub her marriage into everybody’s faces. It’s going to be schadenfreude trainwreckery at its finest, and I can’t wait to watch.