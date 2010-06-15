‘Breaking Bad’ as a Sitcom

#AMC #Funny or Die #Bryan Cranston #Breaking Bad
06.15.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

The Funny Or Die video below has been floating around for a week or two, but every time I’ve seen it and wanted to post it I was too busy with more pressing stories, or distracted by cute dog pictures, or some other excuse that I don’t feel like making up. The point is, someone took “Breaking Bad,” gave it crappy sitcom music and a laugh track, and voilà! It’s part of ABC’s new comedy lineup!

Actually, of the video’s four minutes, only the first two or so really work before “Breaking Bad’s” inherent tension overpowers the laugh track, but up to that point it’s remarkably well done. Bryan Cranston hasn’t been this zany since “Malcolm in the Middle”! And say what you will about laugh tracks, at least this looks better than “Hank.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Funny or Die#Bryan Cranston#Breaking Bad
TAGSABCAMCBREAKING BADBryan CranstonFUNNY OR DIE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP