It’s anyone’s guess whether the Emmy Awards will still happen on September 20, as scheduled, but either way, at least we’ll know who’s nominated on July 20. I have thought about this long and hard, and if Rhea Seehorn doesn’t receive a nomination for her performance on Better Call Saul, I am going to shove someone(s) down a well in the middle of the desert. And they (you?) won’t have Mike to save them (you???).

Anyway, as a reminder of how good Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk were last season (and every season), AMC is re-airing BCS season five beginning Thursday, July 9, with “special ‘hosted’ breaks during the final two episodes.” According to the network, Odenkirk and Seehorn will “discuss these pivotal episodes, the evolution of their characters’ relationship, and the season at large, as well as answer fan questions.” The network is also releasing a digital short-form series, The Broken and the Bad, hosted by Gus Fring himself, Giancarlo Esposito.

The series is inspired by the most memorable characters, situations, and themes of the Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad universe and focuses on the real-world stories that mirror the fictional worlds of both shows. With the help of Esposito, the docuseries explores the psychology of con artists and hit men, the economics of drug operations, and even finds the one town in America where you can live in peace with electromagnetic sensitivity, among other topics and stories.

The Broken and the Bad, which had better spend at least three hours on all the real-life Walter Whites, premieres on AMC.com on July 9.