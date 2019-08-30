AMC

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — All hail, Pete The Skinny

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Well well well, look at that. It’s the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Breaking Bad movie. And it’s all Skinny Pete. Look at Skinny Pete, in the interrogation room, telling the cops to leave Jesse Pinkman alone. LEAVE JESSE ALONE. Yes, he’s technically a very wanted fugitive. Yes, he committed a great number of meth-related crimes. Yes, he, uh, murdered Gale. I guess we can’t just gloss over that part. You shouldn’t murder people. Jesse knows that. He’s sorry. He’s very sorry, all the time. It’s kind of his whole deal. And it’s not like he did it just to do it. He had been bullied and brainwashed and bamboozled by Walter White for years. In another life, in a different world, he could have been an accountant. Or maybe just a small-time drug dealer who didn’t murder Gale. I don’t know. The point here is that Walter ruined Jesse’s life. Jesse wasn’t on a great path before meeting him, I’ll give you that, but I don’t think it was a path that would have ended with him being kept in a cage by meth-crazed Nazis.

So good for Skinny Pete. Let Jesse live. That was actually my biggest worry when this movie was announced. The end of Breaking Bad, Jesse’s end, was a glimmer of hope. He was screaming off into the night, literally and figuratively, finally free of the Nazis and Walter and… everything. That was nice. But this all brings up some uncomfortable questions we didn’t have to deal with back then. Questions like “How long can Jesse run on his own with no money or allies?” and “Won’t every cop in the southwest be on the lookout for him?” and “Do you think maybe it would be nice if huge chunks of this movie are just him hanging out at a waterpark, bouncing around in a wave pool and sipping an umbrella drink in a lazy river?” That last one isn’t really uncomfortable, I guess. Unless you’re a real stickler for, like, plot and action and dramatic stakes.

But none of those was the question that jumped into my mind first after watching this teaser. The question that jumped into my mind was a different one, a simpler one. It was, to be specific, this one: What if the whole movie is Skinny Pete in the interrogation room?

What if that’s it? What if it’s just two hours of the cops asking Skinny Pete questions and Skinny Pete spinning a yarn, Usual Suspects-style, with cutaways to the action he’s describing, which may or may not be true? What if Skinny Pete comes out of this as the mastermind?

I would like this for a bunch of reasons. NUMBER ONE: I mean, good for Skinny Pete. NUMBER TWO: Just the chaos of it all, okie-doking an audience that expected one thing by giving them another. NUMBER THREE: I trust Vince Gilligan with my life at this point so I bet he could make it work.

But mostly, I like it because I don’t know if I can take two more hours of Jesse being put through hell. He’s been through enough. Let the guy live a little. Do you hear me, Gilligan? DO YOU HEAR ME? LEAVE JESSE ALONE. HE’S A GOOD BOY. HE NEVER HURT ANYONE.

Uh, besides Gale. But still!

ITEM NUMBER TWO — WELCOME TO POPE SEASON

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this week, HBO released the first teaser trailer for The New Pope, its follow-up to the beautiful and unhinged series from a few years ago, The Young Pope. I vomited out 1000 words about this development when it happened so there’s not much use in rehashing it all when a link will suffice, but there are two points worth mentioning again. One, yes, this teaser does feature Jude Law strolling down the beach in a Speedo while women gawk at him and, in the case of one woman who appears to be some sort of Mary figure (Holy Mother or Magdalene), pass out from the sheer physical beauty and presence of a winking and sauntering pontiff. Two, according to series creator Paolo Sorrentino, this is the basic idea behind the new season.

The concept is simple. The basic idea is to latch on to the end of the first season. The pope, played by Jude Law, goes into a coma that, from a scientific standpoint, is considered irreversible and can only end up in death. So the church has to resort to a new pope, who is played by John Malkovich. But since we are in a territory where reason is overtaken by spiritual mysteries and by God, Jude Law’s coma may not be so irreversible. It may have some unexpected novelties, so that two popes can co-exist in the episodes that follow.

Jude Law and John Malkovich as dueling popes in the second season of a show that once depicted the Pope praying someone to death in a truck stop and featured a duplicitous advisor who sported a gigantic fake mole on his cheek and snuck around the Vatican with a photographer to try to catch his boss in some less-than-papal shenanigans. Come on. That’s television, baby.

And guess what: We got more popes a-comin’!

Two Popes! Tell me more about the popes!

Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world.

This one is admittedly a little less… what’s the word I’m looking for here. Hmm. Let’s go with “fanciful.” It’s based on the real-life transition of power from Benedict to Francis and, to my knowledge, neither of them gave the other a live kangaroo as a gift or frolicked on the beach in a very small bathing suit to the delight of female onlookers. But it is worth noting the following things:

– There are now two upcoming Pope-related project

-These two projects feature a total of four popes

– The popes will be played by Jude Law, John Malkovich, Anthony Hopkins, and Jonathan Pryce

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Pope Season.