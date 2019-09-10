If it still hasn’t sunk in that a Breaking Bad movie is coming out next month, maybe the new teaser will do the trick. Or it might make you want to crawl into a hole and die. That’s a risk you should be willing to take. Rather than debut any footage from El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Netflix released a recap of Jesse Pinkman’s most painful moments from the Emmy-winning series, including watching Andrea die, killing Gale, getting beat by Hank, trying (and failing) to resuscitate girlfriend Jane, and so on. (If I list any more, I’ll want to crawl into that aforementioned hole, too.) The teaser ends where Jesse’s arc on the show did, with his escape from the neo-Nazi compound, before we see “stream all episodes of Breaking Bad” followed by the El Camino title card.

There are no clues for what to expect from the movie, except possibly the song choice. The video is set to Chloe x Halle’s cover of “Enchanted,” recorded by the Platters in the late 1950s. “It’s really grand when you stand hand in hand with your lover / And thrill to the wonders of night,” the lyrics go, “And days, too, will amaze you and soon you’ll discover / Your dreams run to dreams in continuous flight.” The “hand in hand with your lover” line is, I imagine, not a coincidence. Vince Gilligan doesn’t do coincidences.

Poor Jesse. Poor Jane. Poor everyone on Breaking Bad. Except Todd. Screw that guy. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres on October 11.