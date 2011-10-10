‘Breaking Bad’ Recap: “Face Off”

Here’s what I can say about last night’s episode of “Breaking Bad,” “Face Off,” without spoiling anything:

1. They sure like their Aerosmith and Def Leppard in New Mexico, don’t they?

That’s it. For everything else that happened, see after the jump.

GAH. That photo. I have never spent so much time analyzing a single episode of TV before it aired than I did for “Face Off” — and that kind of ruined it for me. “That photo,” which I found in an IMDb forum, was 100% accurate (unlike my predictions): Gus’ face literally came off, with some assistance from “The Walking Dead” makeup team. How? Walt strapped a bomb to the bottom of SUCK MY DI*K Tio’s wheelchair. Jesse, meanwhile, spent most of the episode getting questioned by two detectives, who eventually let him go when it was discovered that Brock hadn’t ingested ricin after all — it was Lily of the Valley. And as the last shot made obviously clear (did we really need the close up of the name of the plant? The relief and guilt on Cranston’s face on the rooftop worked just fine), it was Walt who poisoned the boy, therefore making him EVILEST MAN EVER.

What do you guys think of the episode? What do you expect season five to look like? I’m a little let down that we didn’t see Mike (although he probably would have been in the hospital with Gus, etc.) and there wasn’t nearly enough Hank, but overall, it was another excellent episode in another superb season of “Breaking Bad.”