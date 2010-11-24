Breaking News: Jay Leno Still Kind of a Wiener

The video above is a compilation of Taylor Swift acting surprised at awards shows that was created by Rich Juzwiak and posted on his blog, fourfour (a Warming Glow favorite). Juzwiak was contacted by “Tonight Show” staff, who asked for permission to use the clip. Juzwiak assented, provided that he and Kate Spencer of TheFabLife.com were somehow credited.
On Monday night, Swift was a guest on “The Tonight Show,” where Jay Leno brought up the subject of her success at awards shows. He then introduced the clip by saying, “We put together a little montage of you being surprised.” Watch the video:
Well, that sent the Internet into DEFCON 1, with Juzwiak laying out the full story in a post titled “Jay Leno ripped me off” that was picked up by the New York Times Arts Beat. Which leads us to last night:
There. All’s well that ends well, I suppose. I love happy endings; they always warm my cock holes.
