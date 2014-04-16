‘Breaking News’ On CNN Now Includes Something That Happened 102 Years Ago

#Breaking News
04.16.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Ugh, thanks for ruining the ending of Titanic, CNN (were you upset you couldn’t solve one transportation tragedy so you moved on to another?). I started the movie about the original “oh, poop…” cruise in 1999, and was planning on finishing it in 2017, but I guess there’s no point anymore. What’s next, “BREAKING NEWS: Finkle is Einhorn, Einhorn is Finkle”?

Via @WillMcAvoyACN

