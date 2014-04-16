‘Breaking News’ On CNN Now Includes Something That Happened 102 Years Ago

Ugh, thanks for ruining the ending of Titanic, CNN (were you upset you couldn’t solve one transportation tragedy so you moved on to another?). I started the movie about the original “oh, poop…” cruise in 1999, and was planning on finishing it in 2017, but I guess there’s no point anymore. What’s next, “BREAKING NEWS: Finkle is Einhorn, Einhorn is Finkle”?
Can you imagine if everyone on the Titanic had diarrhea? There’s nothing CNN loves more than a poop-cruise.
i just laughed-pause-laughed so hard it hurt.
Einhorn’s a man!
Oh my God!
EINHORN’S A MAN!!
Say hello to Mr. Winkie!
Can’t wait for their exclusive on Sherman’s March to the Sea. “My God – he’s RIGHT OUTSIDE!”