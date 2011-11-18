Brett Butler Is Doing Great

Brett Butler, the star of ’90s hit show “Grace Under Fire,” battled troubles with addiction even while her show aired. So what’s been going on in the 13 years since it went off the air? Oh, you know, the usual: “everything but crack and needles” and living in a homeless shelter.

“I almost died like Michael Jackson. … I was dying of addiction,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O’Dell. “I did everything but crack and needles pretty much,” she added. “I had a variety of things given to me by doctor, and other things. I’m not doing it to be coy, but I’m not going to go through what I did. I did it ’til the wheels came off.” She went in and out of rehab, and after the show was canceled, she moved out of her L.A. mansion to a farm in Georgia, where she lived with 15 pets, but she soon ran out of money and found herself in a homeless shelter. [THR]

You can watch the video of the interview at that THR link. Butler’s now attempting a comeback doing stand-up in L.A. while filming a reality show about that and her-self-professed psychic abilities because OF COURSE there’s a reality show.

