Brian Williams Poked Fun At Horny Government Employees With A Great Sex Joke

Since last year’s government shutdown, which went down exactly nine months ago, Washington, DC-area hospitals have reported a significant increase in birth rates. It’s being called a “Baby Boom,” and like the Baby Boomers before them, those toddlers will soon learn to speak and then bitch about EVERYTHING. Until then, it’s up to NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams to succinctly point out what government employees must have been doing during their time off.
Both BriWi and those greedy FAT CATS in Washington pulled it off, though in very different contexts.
Brian Williams / Al Franken
2016
We have to leave the Senator where they are. It’s crucial. That being said, Colbert / Williams 2016. Comedy we can believe in.
Brian Williams you debonair bastard. I love it.
Great joke, but it’s stolen from Will Rogers:
[www.youtube.com]
or maybe…juuuuust maybe, they BOTH noticed the same trend and decided to comment on it. maybe.
@stevehandjobs – or maybe BW just read off the teleprompter something that a writer plagiarized from one of the greatest American humorists that ever lived. maybe.
Or maybe someone on his writing team said “this is a great time to reference that old Will Rogers chestnut”.
Ho ho! Corporate news is hilarious! How many protests are taking place in America this week…?
That’s right! NONE! Here’s a clip of Miley Cyrus twerking. Don’t forget to download our news app, so we can track your spending habits, you brainless consumers!
There’s a new app?
Awww he thinks we have to download an app for that to happen.