Brian Williams Poked Fun At Horny Government Employees With A Great Sex Joke

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.12.14 10 Comments

Since last year’s government shutdown, which went down exactly nine months ago, Washington, DC-area hospitals have reported a significant increase in birth rates. It’s being called a “Baby Boom,” and like the Baby Boomers before them, those toddlers will soon learn to speak and then bitch about EVERYTHING. Until then, it’s up to NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams to succinctly point out what government employees must have been doing during their time off.

Both BriWi and those greedy FAT CATS in Washington pulled it off, though in very different contexts.

