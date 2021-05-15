Bridgerton is getting a spinoff, one that will continue to diverge from the series of novels the steamy Netflix show was based on. Shonda Rhimes is reportedly expanding the show’s imprint on Shondaland, penning a spinoff show that will build on the one she helped usher to the streaming service in late 2020.

According to Deadline, Rhimes will hand off showrunning duties to Jess Brownell after Season 2, taking over for Chris Van Dusen who has manned the first two seasons. That news is in addition to word that Rhimes herself is working on a Bridgerton spinoff, this one going even further back in time to dig into the backstory of a young Queen Charlotte.

The Queen Charlotte limited series will center on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, the reimagined character added to the Bridgerton series that was not in Julia Quinn’s novels on which the show is based. Played by Golda Rosheuvel, Queen Charlotte quickly became a fan favorite and one of Bridgerton‘s breakout characters. The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Rhimes will write the series and serve as executive producer alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Netflix provided quotes about the project to Deadline, and given the huge streaming and cultural success the first season of Bridgerton had it’s not exactly a surprise that more of the historical fiction series is on the way. The news seemingly means at least four seasons of Bridgerton, and at least a season of Young Charlotte.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” said Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria. “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

As Deadline pointed out, it’s difficult to know just how much Bridgerton is on the way. The eight Julia Quinn novels Bridgerton was based on each followed a sibling, a model the show in theory could follow. But we’ve already seen significant departures from the novels, starting with the existence of Queen Charlotte in the first place. What’s certain, though, is that if people keep burning for the show, more characters will get their backstories fleshed out on screen.

[via Deadline]