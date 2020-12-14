Netflix knows that a little candy for the Christmas season will be extra welcome as a distraction this year, which means that it’s perfect time for a highly scandalous show to touch down. Enter Bridgerton, a Shondaland production (and Shonda Rhimes’ first series with the streaming service), which was created by Chris Van Dusen of Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy fame. As the trailer swiftly indicates, this show has a huge Gossip Girl feel with the narrator — and high-society scandal sheet author — being voiced by Julie Andrews. Off camera, she portrays Lady Whistledown, whose secret identity sends chills down the spine of families who are hoping to avoid a bad look during debutante season. And no one is immune to Whistledown’s biting commentary.

The show’s a Regency London-set confectionery of sorts and revolves around the powerful Bridgerton family as the eldest daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynover), comes together in a grand scheme with the rake-ish Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) to meet their mutual goals while the vultures descend. Bridgerton‘s based upon Julia Quinn’s best-selling novel series, and while the action’s predictable, everything’s executed in such a sharp-witted, tongue-and-cheek manner that it’s hard to hate on the fluff factor. And god help Regé-Jean Page because the Twitter’s thirst for his character will be insurmountable over the holidays. From the synopsis:

Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas…

Netflix’s Bridgerton will stream on December 25.