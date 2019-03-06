Getty Image

Before she was Captain Marvel, Brie Larson was an indie movie darling. And before that, she was on United States of Tara and Raising Dad, the short-lived sitcom where a Bob Saget played a widower that isn’t the longer-lived sitcom where Bob Saget played a widower. She was also a pop star for a bit, but for Larson’s sake, we’ll breeze past that. Anyway, the Captain Marvel star is returning to her small-screen roots to star in and produce an untitled series for Apple.

Variety reports that the show is based on “the real-life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox and her upcoming memoir, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. The series is described as “a look at a young woman’s (Larson) journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships.” Megan Martin (Animal Kingdom) will write and produce.

Outside of Where the Larson Don’t Shine (working title), Apple has other original scripted series in the works, including the morning-show drama with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, and Jennifer Garner’s reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams. Money can’t buy you happiness, but a trillion dollars can buy you a seat at the Peak TV table.

