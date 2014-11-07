British Retailer John Lewis Just Set The Bar For This Year’s Christmas Ads

#Commercials #Christmas #Viral Videos
11.06.14 4 years ago 21 Comments

When you hear people talk about a viral video, you might think that it has racked up a few million views over the span of a week or even a month. This new holiday ad from upscale British retailer John Lewis currently has 2.6 million views on YouTube… in one day. The reason? Because it’s really freaking adorable. The 2-minute video features a young boy and his best friend Monty, the cutest pet penguin in the whole wide world, and naturally they are inseparable, even when they’re riding on the bus at night (although I’m pretty concerned about a child that age using public transportation with no adult supervision).

As someone who grew up in Florida, boosting my resistances to this kind of sappy marketing by watching Publix’s Thanksgiving commercials each year, I have to admit that this one caught me off guard. I don’t even know why, but damnit – that ending just turns on the sprinklers. And don’t worry, there’s plenty of merchandising to be done with Monty.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Commercials#Christmas#Viral Videos
TAGSAWWWWWWW SO CUTEChristmasCOMMERCIALSENGLANDjohn lewisPENGUINSViral Videos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP