British Retailer John Lewis Just Set The Bar For This Year’s Christmas Ads

When you hear people talk about a viral video, you might think that it has racked up a few million views over the span of a week or even a month. This new holiday ad from upscale British retailer John Lewis currently has 2.6 million views on YouTube… in one day. The reason? Because it’s really freaking adorable. The 2-minute video features a young boy and his best friend Monty, the cutest pet penguin in the whole wide world, and naturally they are inseparable, even when they’re riding on the bus at night (although I’m pretty concerned about a child that age using public transportation with no adult supervision).
As someone who grew up in Florida, boosting my resistances to this kind of sappy marketing by watching Publix’s Thanksgiving commercials each year, I have to admit that this one caught me off guard. I don’t even know why, but damnit – that ending just turns on the sprinklers. And don’t worry, there’s plenty of merchandising to be done with Monty.
I thought I told someone to clean up all the dust in here!
Thanks Ashley. I didn’t want to avoid choking back tears at the end anyway.
NO, YOU’RE A WUSS!
Fucking A I need to clean. All dusty in here and shit
I was just thinking about those Publix commercials, seeing the Pilgrim couple salt and pepper shakers on the shelves the other day.
Eh, the soundtrack was basically British Randy Newman……
…..2/10…….
/my God, why am I sobbing?!?!??!?!?
Why do tears keep coming out of my eyes?!?!
Merry Christmas Monty! I bought you a whore!
And that’s the story of how little War Machine grew up with a warped sense of how relationships work.
FUCK YOU!
/sob
What a dirty little fucker.
I felt absolutely nothing. Shit!
Anytime you mix a Calvin And Hobbs type of friendship in a video it is going to get the views.
Grow a pair jerkwad
“Give someone the Christmas they’ve been dreaming of. Buy our shit” I suppose this campaign ought to prove more successful than last year’s seal clubbing one.
Awww shit son. I hate those “all the feels” posts, but I’ll be dammed if I just got weepy eyed AT WORK.
Yeah, I’m stuck in my office with my back to the door for next 10 min.
Not on a Friday – you bastards!
Great, this is like a combination of the beginning of UP with Wall-E with a penguin. That pushes all my buttons. If it was an otter that was friends withe penguin instead, I’d be a wreck the rest of the day.
If you’ve not done it before, I encourage you to go to YouTube and watch their last few years worth of holiday spots, they’re fucking awesome. Always a British pop star covering another famous British pop star, always something sentimental & sweet but somehow not maudlin. Just very well done.
Fuck you for showing me that.
I thought the point of this commercial for the majority of it was that penguins make great pets and that no childhood is complete without one