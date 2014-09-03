Brittany Murphy’s Dad Goes Off On The ‘Atrocious’ Actress Playing Murphy In Lifetime’s ‘Hideous’ Biopic

Lifetime’s Brittany Murphy biopic is set to air on Saturday, and if you’ve seen the trailer or any clips, WOO BOY (™, Danger Guerrero). It looks like the Sharknado of unauthorized celebrity biographies, only on a smaller budget, which is to say, whatever money the director could rob from a 7/11 cash register the night before shooting began. I’m sure that the movie will also cover the strange circumstances surrounding Murphy’s death, scenarios which range from poisoning to murder by the Department of Homeland Security, according to conspiracy theorists.

Brittany Murphy’s father, Angelo Bertolotti — who has been behind some of the conspiracy theories himself — is naturally upset about the movie.

“Frankly, I am amazed at their audacity of calling it ‘a true story,’ without conducting any research or consulting with any members of the family,” he wrote in The Examiner. “The Brittany Murphy Story is an affront to everything my daughter was in real life. It’s hideous, unauthorized and completely untrue.”

He took particular issue with the casting of Amanda Fuller as Murphy. You may know Fuller from that Tim Allen sitcom, Last Man Standing, that you’ve never watched.

Lifetime’s casting was atrocious. Amanda Fuller, the girl playing Brittany, looks absolutely nothing like her. Everyone looks ridiculous in their bad wigs and the dialogue is nauseating. To suggest that I was never in Brittany’s life since the age of two is absolutely despicable. I was always a part of Brittany’s life and supported both her and her mother. Anyone who thinks that Sharon and Brittany could afford to move from New Jersey to California by selling Tupperware should have their heads examined. The media loves to throw ‘mob ties’ into the equation, but that lifestyle is exactly what attracted Sharon in the first place. She worked in one of my clubs, until we got married. From that point on, she was well taken care of, along with Brittany and never had to work another day in her life.

“Mob ties”? What? Anyway, Bertolotti has also been taking some pot shots at Amanda Fuller on Twitter, until she finally blocked him. Of course, in reacting to Bertolotti’s cyberbullying, Fuller hit the magical 17th level of irony:

“I just think it is interesting that the minute she is back in the press he is all about, ‘I am going to sue’ and all that stuff,” she said. “If he really respected his daughter’s memory then I don’t know if he would be trying to make all this controversy about it. Let her rest in peace.”

“Let her rest in peace,” says the woman who is playing Murphy in a trashy, unauthorized, sh*t-disturbing movie about her life? That is rich.

