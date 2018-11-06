Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Today is the day to go and vote in the 2018 midterm elections here in the United States. Just in case you didn’t already know that, however, Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson are here with a special reminder — a short “Hack Into Broad City” video on YouTube that sees them remembering to take part on election day while in the middle of a Russian language lesson.

“Next up,” Abbi announces, “‘So you definitely hacked the election.'” For the last minute and a half, she’s been reading the English words and phrases from notecards that also include their Russian Cyrillic counterparts. Ilana, in turn, has been getting pretty much every single translation right since, as she boasts, “I’m a Russian Jew, it’s in my blood.” When the word “election” comes up, however, both realize they’re supposed to be at their respective polls. “The election!”

It’s a fun web-only video that longtime Broad City fans will surely enjoy. After all, it also includes most of a helpful translation of the words and phrases necessary to engage in “piss play.” Or, as Ilana explains it, “You know how dictators love” it. So go vote and make sure to mark your calendars for Broad City‘s return on Thursday, January 24th, 2019 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.