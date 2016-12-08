Dude, Check Out These New ‘Broad City’ Promos

12.07.16

Broad City is one of the most inventive and consistently hilarious comedies out there, and it has been way too long since Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer have graced our screens as they navigate New York. However, these kweens have heard our prayers, and while we are still without any new footage, Jacobson and Glazer are here to assure us that planning is underway and we will be getting fresh episodes sometime in summer 2017 (probably August). Everyone do a victory bong rip! Yaaaassss! Here’s hoping that Ilana will continue to plow her way through a string of increasingly terrible jobs and Abbi will work things out with the overeager but well meaning Trey.

Comedy Central also made us a glorious montage of the duo’s many many uses of “dude.” This show has mined tons of mundane things to hilarious effect (cult-like co-ops and thrift shops are some of their best), but their hipster reclaiming of the surfer dude’s lament is one of their best running tics. It’s a bummer that we have to wait another 9 months or so until we get more episodes, but they can make it up to us with the return of Bingo Bronson and more Jaime.

