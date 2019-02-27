Evans Vestal Ward for NBC

Dust off your code names and prepare for another round of Halloween heists, everybody, because Brooklyn Nine-Nine won’t be leaving NBC’s comedy lineup anytime soon. That’s because the network has officially renewed the once-canceled Fox series for a seventh season.

According to Variety, co-creators Dan Goor and Mike Schur‘s hilarious workplace comedy based in a nonexistent New York Police Department precinct will return to NBC during the 2019-2020 television season. It will be the show’s seventh season overall, but its second at NBC, which saved it from cancellation after Fox pulled the plug following the completion of its fifth season.