Brooklyn Nine-Nine has spent five seasons gently, lovingly ribbing Andy Samberg’s Detective Jake Peralta for thinking he’s tougher than he is. The trailer for its next episode chunk went all in. It’s Peralta’s chance to go full John McClane, as the tank too-wearing, slow-motion jumping, fireball-escaping hero of his very own Die Hard (which was set in Los Angeles, not NYC, but that’s probably one of the jokes).

Yes, the whole staff of Brooklyn’s 99th precinct spends the majority of the ad in awe of Peralta’s action man prowess, from Stephanie Beatriz’s ever-glowering Rosa Diaz to Andre Braugher’s never-having-it Captain Holt. No surprise that it ends with a big reveal: We’ve just been watching Peralta’s pitch for a recruitment ad, which isn’t even set in Kings County.

But that’s not even Peralta’s silliest idea: No, that would be his suggestion that they get rid of Terry, played by Terry Crews, to save on the budget. And as we all know, that’s foolish thinking.