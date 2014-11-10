Bruce Campbell Starring In ‘Ash Vs. Evil Dead’, First Season Already Ordered

Getty Image

We’re contractually obligated to say, “Hail to the king, baby,” because Bruce Campbell is starring in a new Evil Dead TV series just like he promised us. We knew he meant it, and our dads will all come home from that cigarette run to S-Mart someday, too.

The series, titled Ash Vs. Evil Dead, was ordered by Starz with Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert producing. Sam Raimi will direct the first of 10 straight-to-series episodes which will premiere on Starz in 2015. He co-wrote the first episode with his brother Ivan (Darkman) and Tom Spezialy (Chuck, Reaper). Deadline provides a synopsis:

Campbell will be reprising his role as Ash, the stock boy, aging lothario and chainsaw-handed monster hunter who has spent the last 30 years avoiding responsibility, maturity and the terrors of the Evil Dead. When a Deadite plague threatens to destroy all of mankind, Ash is finally forced to face his demons –personal and literal. Destiny, it turns out, has no plans to release the unlikely hero from its “Evil” grip.

Bruce Campbell also described Ash Vs. Evil Dead as “serious deadite ass-kicking and plenty of outrageous humor”. We just hope this storyline hasn’t… ( •_•)>⌐■-■ … (⌐■_■) … overslept … YYYYEEEEAAAAAHH— wait, no, we mean…