Watch Bruce Willis Attempt To Channel His 1985 Look On ‘Letterman’

Bruce Willis is always a lot of fun when he stops by Letterman. I mentioned a lot of his antics the last time he was on the show, but this time he attempts to turn back the clock. Let’s say it is an attempt to hit the restart button on Letterman’s career and keep him around for a bit (or it’s attempt to get some hair back on the top of his head).

Either way, we have Willis in a wig and a shirt that he wore in a 1985 appearance on Letterman’s NBC show making faces. It’s probably the same shirt, but I can’t confirm such things. I’ve lost shirts that I only had five years, so the chances that it survived thirty years would be amazing.

(Via The Late Show)