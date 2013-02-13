Bruce Willis Photobombed Kate Upton And The Swimsuit Issue Cover From A Kayak

I’m forever a Bruce Willis apologist so I’ll probably go see the Die Hard 5 and convince myself I enjoyed it despite all the tropes and general unnecessariness because NOSTALGIA + SPLOSIONS. I also willfully ignore all stories that paint Bruce in a poor light. Why? Well, on top of a quarter of his films being super awesome, he’s always been great times on Letterman. Since I was a kid I remember Bruce showing up to hang out with Dave and playing along with whatever gag and just seeming like an OK dude. That sort of thing goes a long way with me.
So with The Late Show being swept up in SI Swimsuit fever Bruce was of course included in a bit that involved Antarctic vacation homes, water sports, and Kate Upton…
That’s just a delightful “parka” save at the end there. And for closer inspection:
And here’s Kate discussing being naked in Antarctica, because we’re already here, right?
Bruce Willis and Letterman always equal a good time.
I recently ate at a restaurant where Bruce Willis had been, and the manager was telling me how Bruce was kind of a pain in the ass, and I was like, “Noooooo, don’t tell me that!”
Some things, you just don’t need to know.
I fondly remember the time he came on to promote his new video, “The Bruce Willis AUTHORIZED Celebrity Sex Tape”.
Get out of my brain, PB.
I read that book about the making of Bonfire of the Vanities which portrays Willis as a massive dick. It also suggests that Tom Hanks boned Melanie Griffith which was an even bigger blow.
Nope nope nope, not reading it!!!
I liked when Bruce wore that crazy orange suit to match the crazy art installation in Central Park, too. And the time he jumped in the “Will it Float?” tank.
I think Willis knows when to turn on the charm, particularly when he’s got a live audience, but when it comes to the interpersonal level, he’s the guy we’ve been hearing about since the “Moonlighting” days. I have only dozens of online anecdotes from various people he’s worked with but I tend to think it’s true.
I can’t be the only one disappointed with how a sentence containing “water sports” and “Kate Upton” turned out, right?
/removes goggles
Nope, not the only one.
I TOLD YOU BRUCE WILLIS WAS A RAGING COCKMONSTER OF A DICKHOLE.
/Kevin Smith and fans
I loved the fact that he couldn’t remember anything about the second Die Hard movie. I wish that was true for all of us.
There’s nothing wrong with Die Hard 2. you hear me? NOTHING.
To be fair, a bunch of Chinese kids photo bombed Gomes, some black dude in Namibia photobombed the Namibia photoshoot and some douchey matadors photobombed the Spain shoot. The issue is very photobomby
I came here for Bruce.
I came again for Kate Upton.
Dave Letterman is still the worst he TOTALLY blew this one. Bruce Willis was already in the shot, adding him in the boat only put him in there an additional time. If this was Fallon, Kimmel, or Connon, they would have updated this gif with Upton’s cover and called it a day: [cdn.uproxx.com]
Connan = Conan. Fast typing = bad.
Bruce Willis is the last great movie star.