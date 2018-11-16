AMC

The Breaking Bad movie is like the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. It was never going to happen until it actually happened because there was way too much money to be made. Less than two weeks ago that work had apparently begun on Greenbrier, a movie that may or may not exist.

Is Aaron Paul filming a Breaking Bad movie? Only time will tell. Bryan Cranston has already said that he would appear in the movie, but he still seems unsure if he is appearing in a Breaking Bad movie. According to IndieWire, Cranston said he’s “not positive” it’s even happening, but he did seem enthused about it and whether he could somehow find his way into the project.

“So I’m not positive that it’s actually happening or if I’m even – I don’t even know what I would be doing in it! I honestly don’t know any of that stuff. But Walter White is dead. How would we? I don’t know. Unless it’s all flashbacks.”

So is Cranston involved? It seems unlikely that he would be in the dark, so maybe he is just trying to keep things quiet? But he does apparently have some ideas about what he’d like the movie to be.