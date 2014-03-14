Watch Bryan Cranston Tell Letterman About The Embarassing Time He Forgot His Lines On Stage

It is hard to believe that a professional talent like Bryan Cranston would ever flub his lines, but it’s happened according to this Letterman interview. Worst yet, it happened in front of one of the greatest actors of our current generation: Mark Harmon.
Can you imagine Walter White forgetting part of his formula for meth? The entire show might’ve ended with one season and Jesse would still be throwing chili powder into his weird stoner meth. Past that, imagine the legendary Mark Harmon’s thoughts when he saw this face across from him on stage:
Who would think that this man would go on to start in arguably the greatest television series of all time? Actually that’s probably what everyone said before Breaking Bad even started and they were proved wrong. Pay no attention. You’re multi-talented, Cranston, and one day you’ll be as good as Mark Harmon, I promise.
(Via The Late Show)
It goes without saying that he’s already streets ahead of Angie Harmon.
Also interesting to hear him talk about some advice he took about giving his voice a day off and not talking because of the strain on his vocal chords from performing night in and out on broadway, only using writing to communicate, and how it have him another perspective. Listening to him talk you can tell he’s a veteran of his craft and just an all around intelligent guy.
Also last nite was a good nite for guests. Cranston on letterman, Patton oswalt on Fallon, and Kristen Bell on Ferguson. Speaking of can we get some pics of her last nite, that dress on her…..