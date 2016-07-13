Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Between chatting up his role as a floating head in Power Rangers and debuting his fantastic Donald Trump impression, Bryan Cranston is on fire. Even the Breaking Bad alum’s stories about things wholly unrelated to his career as an actor are talk show gold, as he and Seth Meyers proved on Tuesday’s Late Night. Cranston, currently making the rounds to promote The Infiltrator, discussed filming in Florida, where his uncle Bob lives at a retirement community. A retirement community that, as it turns out, happens to be a nudist colony. As Meyers put it, “that seems like a comedy premise, but that is a real thing.”

Yes, it’s a real thing, and we couldn’t be happier for Cranston and his uncle Bob. Even Meyers, who joked about not being “so happy” to share a pixelated photo of Bob, couldn’t resist the urge to pitch the idea to anyone willing to listen. Especially when his guest recalled a nice, quiet lounging session with Bob at a nearby lakeside. Cranston was clothed (sorry), though Bob was not:

“I was in a low-slung chair as we were looking out over the lake. It was very pretty. My uncle was at my side and he kept having to turn his head to look at me. He said, ‘Let me rearrange this.’ He’s in a wheelchair right now, so he moves his wheelchair over so he can face me so he doesn’t have to crane his neck. Of course, that’s not always the best position for me to be in, directly facing my naked uncle.”

Make this movie now, Hollywood. All you have to do is repurpose The Infiltrator‘s title and bang! Script written, film made and money in the bank.