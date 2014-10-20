Bryan Cranston Responds To Florida Mom Trying To Have ‘Breaking Bad’ Toys Removed From Toys R’ Us

You may recall late last week that a outraged Mom out in Florida with too much time on her hands began a “crusade” against Toys R’ Us for stocking their shelves with Breaking Bad action figures. She argued that having such toys on the shelves of a toy story would, you know, encourage kids to run out, manufacture meth, start their own drug empires, kill people, and dissolve their bodies in lye. Typical Florida mom bullsh*t.

Bryan Cranston took to Twitter today and responded to these scurrilous accusations. Clearly, he’s outraged.

Tread lightly, protesting mothers. If you see a bald man coming toward you, run. If he’s holding an orange, it’s already too late.

