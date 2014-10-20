Bryan Cranston Responds To Florida Mom Trying To Have ‘Breaking Bad’ Toys Removed From Toys R’ Us

You may recall late last week that a outraged Mom out in Florida with too much time on her hands began a “crusade” against Toys R’ Us for stocking their shelves with Breaking Bad action figures. She argued that having such toys on the shelves of a toy story would, you know, encourage kids to run out, manufacture meth, start their own drug empires, kill people, and dissolve their bodies in lye. Typical Florida mom bullsh*t.
Bryan Cranston took to Twitter today and responded to these scurrilous accusations. Clearly, he’s outraged.
Tread lightly, protesting mothers. If you see a bald man coming toward you, run. If he’s holding an orange, it’s already too late.
Source: Twitter
oddly enough, Florida Mom action figure comes with way more meth-related accessories
/thread
*slow clap*
Take a knee Tex…you win the internet.
You win.
That’s it. Game Set Match to Mr. Ripples.
Nice shootin’, Tex.
Beautiful.
Bravo!
Tex, go and find the nearest mic then proceed to drop it!
Jane Kaczmarek is FLORIDA MOM, Spring 2015 on AMC.
I think I know which store I’m going to market my Hellraiser action figures to.
Hellraiser figures have been around for years AND were sold at Toys R Us. Nice try though.
I guess the Dexter Action figures led to a bunch of lil serial killers …. If this Florida mothers kids know anything of what breaking bad was about then its her own bad parenting
She’s probably more concerned with being run out of business.
“overly concerned Florida Mom” needs meme status.
why does a show like breaking bad even have action figures i mean i loved breaking bad but i would never want action figures to it
The figures are terrible anyway, just a statue really.
Probably because they’re collectibles and not toys for children.
Because Jesse in a hazmat suit sitting on your desk at work brightens your day.
But it is totally fine to sell child murdering Freddy Krueger figures, sexually active camping teen killer Jason Vorhees figures and last but not least.. Pooh Dough [www.toysrus.com]
Its better to teach your own kids right and wrong than to go to the store and let your kids to play with crap.
AND, all the squirt guns in the world are at toys R us………So the Fla. mom probably gets those for her kids, and teaches them to aim at people!!!!!!!!!!! Probably shooting others in the eye!!!!!!!
GET a grip lady!!!!!! they’re dolls!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!SHIZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
*collectible figures*
Jesus Christ Marie, they’re action figures
Florida Mom Action Figures with Xanax and Oxycodone subscriptions are of course A OK!!!!
She’s standing her ground and popping Xanies by the pound!
Question: Does the Walter White action figure come with pepperoni pizza projectile, or is it sold separately?
serious post: I want a Gus Fring “just lost my face” doll.
I agree.they said they keep it in the *adult section” but stil….
Not that I’m speaking from personal experience or anything… but don’t try to smoke the blue crystal in the little baggie that comes with the Walter White figure in the yellow hazmat suit. It’s 96% pure plastic and the high sucks.
Fucking Todd.
Florida Moms have quite the bad reputation as well…just saying.
Yeah, uh, I was totally able to find a Casey Anthony doll online…
And of course, perfect answer from Cranston.
They’re not toys, they’re collectibles MOMMMMM
And what was she doing in the adult section with her kid anyway?
Yeah I am a Cranston fan but why would these be in a kids’ store? I think she has a point.
If the stores have an adult section where these toys are sold and if minors are kept from this area then fine, go ahead and sell them to adults. After all, I am sure they sell Adult rated video games too. Personally I do not expose my kids to non age appropriate material unless I am there to give proper guidance and I do not condone that others expose their kids to such material either. It’s about taking parental responsibility, something that is lamentably lacking in a large part of our supposedly great western cultures.
If I ran a chain of stores clearly aimed at selling children’s toys I might be a bit wary of what stuff I put on the shelves and I certainly wouldn’t have an adults only section in such a store. There might be other, better suited outlets than Toys’R’Us for these “collectibles”, or franchising as it is more commonly known.
Personally I don’t give two hoots for what Mr Cranston has to say about it. I guess he’s more interested in how much cash the show can bring in than the responsible upbringing of our kids.
so they have adult toy sections now? that’s gay, and any adult in to is to be considered gay.
really, a little drug dealer “action” figure… you guys who are into this stuff, are, that’s right you guessed it, gay.
that was a crappy comeback on his part by the way. yeah, i have an action figure and you don’t. I’m sure you all were huge fans of this guy before he became a “cool” drug dealer.
Yeah, and why are mature-rated video games in a kids’ store, too? It’s almost as if toy stores aren’t exclusively for children.
I would have gone with the more pithy “I am the one who stocks.”