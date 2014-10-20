Bryan Cranston Responds To Florida Mom Trying To Have ‘Breaking Bad’ Toys Removed From Toys R’ Us

You may recall late last week that a outraged Mom out in Florida with too much time on her hands began a “crusade” against Toys R’ Us for stocking their shelves with Breaking Bad action figures. She argued that having such toys on the shelves of a toy story would, you know, encourage kids to run out, manufacture meth, start their own drug empires, kill people, and dissolve their bodies in lye. Typical Florida mom bullsh*t.

Bryan Cranston took to Twitter today and responded to these scurrilous accusations. Clearly, he’s outraged.

"Florida mom petitions against Toys 'R Us over Breaking Bad action figures." I'm so mad, I'm burning my Florida Mom action figure in protest — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 20, 2014

Tread lightly, protesting mothers. If you see a bald man coming toward you, run. If he’s holding an orange, it’s already too late.

