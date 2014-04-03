Here Are The 14 TV Shows On The Cancellation Bubble

It’s April now, which means that the end of the traditional television season is approaching, which also means it’s the last few weeks for several shows (14, in fact) to demonstrate whether they can hang on to a large enough audience to ensure renewal. Decisions will likely be made on them before the month is out. According to USA Today, here are the 14 shows that are still on the bubble (as well as the shows likely to be renewed, and likely to be cancelled. Sorry Hannibal fans).

On the Bubble

There’s not too much surprising on this list. I’m happy to see that Trophy Wife and Suburgatory are still possibilities for renewal, and I think that Community is much closer to renewal than not. Dan Harmon and the gang are basically moving ahead as though it were a certainty. Parenthood, despite a down season, I suspect will also be back. Almost Human has less of a chance if Fox finds any good dramas in its pilot slate because the modeset ratings don’t justify the expense.

ABC: Last Man Standing, Mixology, Nashville, Revenge, Suburgatory, Trophy Wife

CBS: The Crazy Ones

Fox: Almost Human, Dads

NBC Community, Law & Order: SVU, Parenthood

CW: Beauty and the Beast, Hart of Dixie, The 100

Already Cancelled (or Not a Chance in Hell)

There’s nothing here that is surprising EXCEPT, what? They’ve already moved Hannibal to the sure-to-be-cancelled pile? Come on! I think it still has a small shot, if only because it’s small base is very passionate and it’s a Friday show so less is expected of it. The other show that hasn’t officially been cancelled, Enlisted, unfortunately has no such chance in hell.

ABC Back in the Game, Betrayal, Lucky 7, Killer Women, Mind Games, The Neighbors, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Super Fun Night

CBS: Hostages, How I Met Your Mother, Intelligence, The Mentalist, We Are Men

Fox: American Dad, Enlisted, Raising Hope, Rake

CW: The Carrie Diaries, Nikita, Star-Crossed, Tomorrow People

NBC Believe, Crisis, Dracula, Hannibal, Ironside, Michael J. Fox Show, Revolution, Sean Saves the World, Welcome to the Family

Renewed, or likely to be renewed

I’m a little surprised to see that The Goldbergs is in the likely to be renewed rather than on the bubble. I guess I wouldn’t expect ABC to cancel SHIELD, but the ratings on that show drop every week, and it could be another Revolution (a show that slowly dropped for so long that it fell completely into the toilet). I think that renewals on just about everything else (except for Fisher and About a Boy) are official.

NBC: About a Boy, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Grimm, Growing Up Fisher, Parks and Recreation

ABC: Castle, The Goldbergs, Grey’s Anatomy, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Middle, Modern Family, Once Upon a Time, Resurrection, Scandal

CBS: The Big Bang Theory, Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, CSI, Elementary, The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-0, Mike & Molly, The Millers, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Person of Interest, 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men

Fox: Bones, Bob’s Burgers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Family Guy, The Following, Glee, The Mindy Project, New Girl, The Simpsons, Sleepy Hollow

CW: Arrow, The Originals, Reign, Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries

Source: USA Today