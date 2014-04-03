Here Are The 14 TV Shows On The Cancellation Bubble

It’s April now, which means that the end of the traditional television season is approaching, which also means it’s the last few weeks for several shows (14, in fact) to demonstrate whether they can hang on to a large enough audience to ensure renewal. Decisions will likely be made on them before the month is out. According to USA Today, here are the 14 shows that are still on the bubble (as well as the shows likely to be renewed, and likely to be cancelled. Sorry Hannibal fans).
On the Bubble
There’s not too much surprising on this list. I’m happy to see that Trophy Wife and Suburgatory are still possibilities for renewal, and I think that Community is much closer to renewal than not. Dan Harmon and the gang are basically moving ahead as though it were a certainty. Parenthood, despite a down season, I suspect will also be back. Almost Human has less of a chance if Fox finds any good dramas in its pilot slate because the modeset ratings don’t justify the expense.
ABC: Last Man Standing, Mixology, Nashville, Revenge, Suburgatory, Trophy Wife
CBS: The Crazy Ones
Fox: Almost Human, Dads
NBC Community, Law & Order: SVU, Parenthood
CW: Beauty and the Beast, Hart of Dixie, The 100
Already Cancelled (or Not a Chance in Hell)
There’s nothing here that is surprising EXCEPT, what? They’ve already moved Hannibal to the sure-to-be-cancelled pile? Come on! I think it still has a small shot, if only because it’s small base is very passionate and it’s a Friday show so less is expected of it. The other show that hasn’t officially been cancelled, Enlisted, unfortunately has no such chance in hell.
ABC Back in the Game, Betrayal, Lucky 7, Killer Women, Mind Games, The Neighbors, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Super Fun Night
CBS: Hostages, How I Met Your Mother, Intelligence, The Mentalist, We Are Men
Fox: American Dad, Enlisted, Raising Hope, Rake
CW: The Carrie Diaries, Nikita, Star-Crossed, Tomorrow People
NBC Believe, Crisis, Dracula, Hannibal, Ironside, Michael J. Fox Show, Revolution, Sean Saves the World, Welcome to the Family
Renewed, or likely to be renewed
I’m a little surprised to see that The Goldbergs is in the likely to be renewed rather than on the bubble. I guess I wouldn’t expect ABC to cancel SHIELD, but the ratings on that show drop every week, and it could be another Revolution (a show that slowly dropped for so long that it fell completely into the toilet). I think that renewals on just about everything else (except for Fisher and About a Boy) are official.
NBC: About a Boy, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Grimm, Growing Up Fisher, Parks and Recreation
ABC: Castle, The Goldbergs, Grey’s Anatomy, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Middle, Modern Family, Once Upon a Time, Resurrection, Scandal
CBS: The Big Bang Theory, Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, CSI, Elementary, The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-0, Mike & Molly, The Millers, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Person of Interest, 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men
Fox: Bones, Bob’s Burgers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Family Guy, The Following, Glee, The Mindy Project, New Girl, The Simpsons, Sleepy Hollow
CW: Arrow, The Originals, Reign, Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries
I will straight up fucking rampage if Hannibal gets the axe.
This. Don’t care about any other show.
I want it to make it to the full seven season order.
Or get a diff network to pick it up.
I thought hannibal was actually a minor hit for the timeslot?
I will be bummed if it gets cancelled.
there is so much vast room to go for like 10 seasons.
It’s got a seven season bible. Red Dragon happens season 4. If the show can make it to that I’ll be happy.
As it was discussed when we talked about Hannibal after week 2 or 3, this show gets judged on a whole other level.
Obviously, there’s Friday handicap to consider. It doesn’t do awful and has similar ratings to Community and Parks. 3-4 million and 1 in the demo.
But the biggest factor in NBC bringing it back is that NBC really doesn’t have to renew it in the traditional sense. Bryan Fuller knows more about the foreign financing than anyone and pretty much NBC pays next to nothing to air this. Other studios and foreign money pays the bulk of the budget. Even if NBC decided not to air it, another backer would step up and Hannibal would find other means of getting to viewers.
Whether USA Today knows that or not, I don’t think its cancelled until Bryan Fuller says they are.
I don’t think it’s likely to get canceled. Lomez already noted the somewhat oddball financing situation: NBC doesn’t pay a lot for it.
Also, what else are they going to put on?
Yeah, what Dan said. “Not a chance in hell” is way too severe.
If NBC cancels Hannibal I will carve up their liver and serve it with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.
I will be so goddamned pissed if Hannibal doesn’t get renewed. The show is brilliant.
Here’s the thing with Hannibal, it’s not owned by NBC, so it could go any where if the fanbase shows up for it.
Agreed…. its their best freaking show! Why I ask! Why Hannibal?
What the hell else does NBC have going for it dramatically, anyway? All the points above are right on, I don’t understand how Hannibal could be cut loose. It’s easily the most visually/formally sophisticated thing on the network.
How is Hannibal on the axe list and The Following keeps getting renewed?
I really liked Dracula
Really liked the different approach to they took with Renfield then stayed on for the corseted boobs.
I had heard this was a joint venture with a British network/ company. Thought that maybe would have saved it
I wanted to like it, but damn it was slow. And NBC went NBC and never showed it consistently.
American Dad is so much funnier than Family Guy lately though, at least they had a decent run while it lasted
It’s not canceled though, just changing networks. It’ll be on TBS.
Yeah, but this is a Dustin article, so research be damned!
@Mr List: Notice the part that says he’s transcribing a USA Today article.
@JJ Jr. He isn’t transcribing it, he’s using USA Today as his source. That doesn’t mean he can’t put any corrections into his own “original” article.
Yeah that confused me, i really though it was just getting moved. Then i saw Dustin wrote it and im surprised he didnt say Hannibal possibly getting cut was just a anti feminist stance by NBC or something
I’m pretty surprised that Believe & Crisis are already cancelled. Give a show a shot, why don’t they?
Are they “officially” cancelled? I have both on my DVR but won’t start until I know they’re back for a 2nd season. NBC is the worst at that- I’m still pissed about how they treated “Life”.
OMG, don’t get me started on Life. That is a thorn in my side.
If Believe gets cancelled, will prove my theory that everything Abrahams touches gets ruined.
Also, we need L&O regular-style back, not the SVU EVERY SINGLE WEEK. It’s just too much tragedy & bad plot lines.
More Jack McCoy, less Anthony Anderson!
Catch “L&O: UK” (now in series eight on iTV/all episodes on PFTV) for a fix. They adapt original recipe scripts, and do a pretty good job of it – they’re not cold remakes of the same old. Bradley Walsh is fantastic.
L&O: Former Assistant District Attorney Lesbian Tow Truck Drivers.
That banner picture hurts my soul.
Paired with the title that is.
Last Man Standing was still on the air?
I thought Hannibal was super cheap for NBC so it was relatively safe?
They need to promote it so very badly. I wish it was less procedural and more serialized, and they’d move the story a little quicker, but there are scenes that are as good as anything on TV. Dammit! Utter travesty.
I think it is safe… Ratings and demos are improving on it last week alone was a high point in ratings.
/places noose around neck
Dear fellas, I can’t believe how dumb TV execs are on the outside. I saw The Big Bang Theory once, now its on everywhere. The world went and got itself in an unfunny brain-dead mess.
I have trouble sleepin’ at night. I have bad dreams like Community’s been cancelled again. I wake up scared. Sometimes it takes me a while to remember where I am. Maybe I should get me a gun and rob CBS studio so they’d send me home. I could shoot the Jim Parsons while I was at it, sort of like a bonus. I guess I’m too old for that sort of nonsense any more. I don’t like it here. I’m tired of being afraid all the time. I’ve decided not to stay where The Big Bang Theory continues to get renewed while Community has to fight for its life season after season after season. I doubt they’ll kick up any fuss. Not for an old crook like me.
/rocks off of chair
//camera pans out to door frame with “TBone was here” carved above it.
/So was Red.
The worst part of it is not that The Big Bang Theory was renewed, it’s renewed through to 2017.
I can’t even. I just can’t.
Laugh Track…Ugh.
I seem to remember reading that there were a couple other networks ready to step in and pick up “Hannibal” in the event it got cancelled. Where’s Dan Seitz to confirm or deny this?
Yo. I haven’t heard anything solid, but I find it EXTREMELY unlikely that nobody will pick up a cheap show with a rabid fan base. If I had to lay money on which network it’ll switch to, it’ll probably go to TNT.
@warrenbishop @Dan Seitz Netflix would make a nice partner for Hannibal. Then they could go for full gore if needed.
Well we are talking about NBC it’s not like they are the poster child of sound business decisions.
@Dan Seitz: My man! Thanks for weighing in. You really think TNT? That’s quite a surprise. I would’ve guessed Amazon, Netflix, A&E. Doesn’t seem like a TNT show – although if they’re trying to attract a new audience, that would do it.
Dads is on the bubble? How the hell is Dads on the bubble? KILL THAT SHOW BEFORE IT SPREADS SPORES.
Think about it, we could be in a situation where Fox renews Dads and NBC cancels Hannibal.
Alternate universe, IE Sliders. Burn it with fire.
I’d book for that “Dads was canceled before it ever reached the pilot and Hannibal has a multi-season renewal” alternate universe SO FAST.
As long as it’s not filled with Kronenbergs, I’d also like to visit this alternate universe.
Honestly, that makes the whole article suspect. Fox has killed Dads. They burned off the episodes and have not ordered any more scripts.
@Dan Seitz: You’re doing a pretty good job making Dustin look like an asshole.
Goldbergs is pretty funny. Although they’re blowing thru 80s references like a Vietnamese hooker so I don’t think a 2nd season would be that totally radical.
Too bad Aimee Teegarden will be out of a job, but if that makes her one step closer to showing the tig ol bitties on a guest stint on Californication or Shameless… then I’m all for it!
Goldbergs IS pretty funny. I’m glad it’s safe.
I like Goldbergs a lot, but I wish I had gotten into Trophy Wife. Or maybe not, if it’s gonna get cancelled.
I, too, enjoy my hookers when they make dated pop culture references.
To get a best of both worlds situation, NBC should cancel Law & Order: SVU and pick up Hannibal.
There are plenty of stories left to tell with Hannibal. They’ve told every story five times over with SVU.
RIPPED FROM THE HEADLINES my ass.
Really? Are you going to tell Ice-T he’s out of a job?
Bring Ice-T to Hannibal. I’d watch it.
Hannibal is one of my favorite shows, it’s such quality tv. UGGGGH
From everything I’ve seen, Revolution is still a bubble show, however if it gets picked up it likely will only be for half a season.
I’m kinda blown away it’s even still on. It’s so up my alley, but I just couldn’t stick with it. Last episode I saw was when SPOILERS you find out the president is in Cuba or something.
SPOILER AT THE END!!!
I stopped watching somewhere during season 1. It became an incredibly stupid show to me…Show spends first half of season 1 trying to rescue the brother. Second half of season 1 starts and they kill the brother in the first episode.
i feel like they only had like 1/2 a season of ideas when they started and have been dicking around the second 1/2 of season one and the first half of season two. also, im like 6 episodes behind since i havent been motivated to watch it
The most Dustin article ever:
“Here are 14 Shows on the cancellation bubble.”
Lists 15 shows.
Law & Order: SVU doesn’t count as a show, its more of a recurring episode of revolving murder porn.
BRING BACK MATT
Rowles’ed.
Maybe he meant ’14?
@JJ Jr.: Why are you such a Rowles apologist?
It’s as if millions of tumblr users suddenly cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced.
(Also that’s some crappy writing right there, Lucas. That’s two “suddenly”s in the same sentence, guy.”
Star Wars is not standing the test of time very well.
10 months ago, Screen Rant said that Amazon was interested in picking up Hannibal if NBC cancelled it. That was 10 months ago, but hopefully it’s still true. I’d love to see it move to FX, Netflix or A&E or even AMC. Surely even brain dead tv execs can see that this is a no-brainer.
Conversely, I think I’ve just about reached the point where the broadcast networks and I are going to permanently part company. Over the past seasons I’ve sampled a number of new dramas: Blacklist, Shield, Revolution, The Following, Almost Human, Sleepy Hollow and haven’t found any of them especially compelling. The ONE show I thought was really interesting (and NBC doesn’t even fully finance) might get cancelled. Increasingly there’s just no reason to tune into CBS, NBC, ABC. All the really interesting programming is on A&E, AMC, HBO, Showtime, FX. At this rate the networks are going to keep losing viewers at an even faster rate.
The worst part of it all is to look at the list of shows CBS renewed:
“CBS: The Big Bang Theory, Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, CSI, Elementary, The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-0, Mike & Molly, The Millers, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Person of Interest, 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men”
Aside from The Good Wife and Person of Interest, that is a big steaming pile of meh, right there.
I would argue that “Person of Interest” is only really interesting when it’s completely devoted to the larger story arcs re: Vigilance, Decima etc. The ‘number of the week’ stories are pretty weak. I think “Person of Interest” and “Hannibal” are the only network dramas I still watch.
I get so sick of the CBS bashing. I watch 1 show on there I think but guess what, they’re successful. It might not be what I like but I accept my taste is not like everyone else’s. But the “everything on there is garbage” argument is just old at this point.
Elementary is a seriously good show
There’s SEVEN crime procedurals in that list.
What @Kungjitsu said. The argument might be old, but it’s mostly still true. Just because a show is successful doesn’t mean that it’s in any way good.
@Huells Half Brother
Popularity and quality aren’t the same thing. CBS doesn’t try. Their most popular shows ALWAYS aim for the lowest common denominator. They’re Miller Lite. Instead of coming up with a new beer, they come up with awesome flow cans and vortex flow bottles.
I liked CSI, but it’s 15 years later and absolutely nothing happens on NCIS: Los Angeles that hasn’t already been covered by at least five different CBS shows, except now LL Cool J is doing it.
I guess my point is you have watched maybe 2 of the shows that you labelled as “piles of crap”. I tried to watch “2.5 Men” two or three times and never laughed. However, it was the highest rated sitcom for a long time and was nominated for Emmys, so commercially and critically…kinda acclaimed. However, the cool factor is low because multi-camera and canned laughter (or studio audience) is soooooo passe. So, just because I don’t like it doesn’t mean it’s a steaming pile of crap. It just means I don’t like it. Yes, I like “Parks and Rec” and “Community” and “Archer” and whatever other clever shows you want to throw out there (except “Modern Family” unless that is so successful that its hated now too) but I understand the world does not revolve around me which is probably good because I have kinda weird tastes.
no, it sounds like you have good tastes. Don’t worry about basking the idiots who eat up CBS. EMBRACE THE DARKSIDE!
One last thought: Hannibal might get cancelled, but “The Following” is still on the air and renewed for another season. Just. Plain. Wrong.
But how about “Hannibal” on Netflix? Huh? Huh?
@Huells Half Brother: That would’ve been my guess too, but our resident expert Dan Seitz thinks TNT.
nbc might as well shut it doors if they cancel hannibal.
They better not touch Hannibal. I hate that it’s placed in “already cancelled”. WTF
What’s it going to take to get more lists posted here?
+10 reasons this is a good comment
Change the name to Buzzfeed.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is truly terrible, by any definition. Why are people so desperate to validate Andy Samberg? I mean, the guy is funny, but this abomination of a sitcom needs to be taken out back and put out of its misery.
This comment might be worse than the actual post itself.
Agree with Squish. Brooklyn is a great show, but it’s due to the entire cast. I don’t think the show has ever ridden on Samberg himself. I’ve personally never found him incredibly funny, but he’s pretty good on the show because of the cast and writers around him.
Shut your hole, Ahr Mon.
Personally? I think Brooklyn Nine-Nine is better than Modern Family.
COME AT ME, BRO.
I actually agree. Samberg is fine in smaller roles, and shines in a few Lonley Island bits, but he can’t anchor a show. I gave Brooklyn 99 a chance, it wasn’t the groundbreaking show people make it out to be. Hell, it wasn’t even good.
This is stock Ahr Mon trolling guys. Any article that even tangentially mentions Brooklyn he goes off on this inane rant.
I’ve never really liked Samberg, but Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a great show. I think it is definitely one of the best new comedies on TV.
Come on guys. Vote Hannibal!!
Hannibal needs you!
Hannibal is beautiful and has a fantastic cast. But the pacing lets it down. It doesn’t have that binge watching appeal that a show of its caliber needs. When I finish an episode I don’t feel the need to watch the next one right away. Perhaps it’s because, as someone already pointed out, the overarching, serial plot line takes a back seat to the case-of-the-week.
I love the pacing. I could binge-watch Hannibal all day.
@Compur I just binged season 1 and what has aired of season 2. I can’t wait for more.
I still cannot believe how people are still watching “:the Following” I watched most of the 1st season and then it lost me because the violence had no reasoning it is just murder for shock value where as Hannibal had both art and meaning behind its story.
Then again the average person is stupid and it would make sense that a Big Bang Theory of suspense would be so popular… (see Blacklist)
Wasn’t Brooklyn already renewed?
Grimm lives!!!
All is well.
#7 Seasons and a Allison Brie/Gillian Jacobs sex tape.
It would start out all playful, but then Gillian would push Allison waaayy out of her comfort zone but short of pressing charges. All I’m saying is they couldn’t be friends afterwards.
I just started Hannibal and I am really digging it. This is a shame.
SAVE HANNIBAL! This show is f-ing hard core amazing! If for any idiotic reason it is cancelled, hopefully Netflix or some amazing company will pick it up so it can finish its 7 season plot! SAVE HANNIBAL!!!!!!!!!!!!
I actually enjoy Almost Human. I mean as much as I can enjoy it since they aired the episodes out of order. How the hell is that ever a justifiable move by a network for a show that has an actual storyline/timeline?! Ughhhhh ::Cries and cradles Firefly DVD set in fetal position::
AH had such a good promise, but Fox started F’ing it in the A from the first episode.
The on screen chemistry between Dorian and Kennex is so goddamn good. I’m sad that the show is most likely cancelled. If it had just had the time to develop its world it could have been great.
I was really hoping this show would be given a chance after the sci-fi void Fox left when they ended Fringe prematurely. I enjoyed AH’s first season and think it has potential to be a really great show, but I guess the network will just find another terrible reality show to replace it with.
not Parenthood!!! love that show! :(
Hannibal is awesome. Why did they move it Fridays and put all this other garbage on tv.
Parenthood is super expensive because of it’s enormous cast of tv veterans, with it’s down ratings this year i’m assuming it’s just renewed for a 15 (give or take a couple) episode final season.
NBC can’t be that stupid to cancel one of the few shows they have that critics love.
I can only prey that Netflix or HBO picks up Hannibal if it does get canceled.
I love the mentalist but after Red John it’s tinge has come. Jane and Lisbon have to get together though.
Give Hannibal more credit. It’s an international production which means that NBC pays next to nothing for it, and those ratings are at the very least on par with what any show would do in that slot if not consistently better. Considering how big a stake Gaumont has in the show I sincerely doubt they’d let it be cancelled if Fuller wanted to keep making it, and if NBC really doesn’t want to waste a spot on it next season they could easily ship it to USA or SyFy or at worst like Esquire network. But that’s doubtful, since it only runs 13 episodes so they could easily find a place for it late winter like they did this year.
I wouldn’t be shocked if Revolution got a shortened 3rd and final season too. Its ratings aren’t that bad really (for the network anyway) and its timeslot is terrible for the show with arguably the most throat slashes and sword piercings on network. A 13-episode 3rd season on Friday next fall would be fun considering how much better the show’s been this season.
If anything Community has a much lower chance than you’re saying. Comedy is a disaster on the network and they just launched two sitcoms which have been successful thanks to a voice lead in. With Parks that’s 3 returning sitcoms and they have one or two new sitcoms that went straight to series. I think they’ll bite the bullet and give it the sixth season but it’s far from being likely. The only reason it even came back for a fifth was because Sony reportedly threw it in with negotiations for The Blacklist.
CW’s lineup is better than NBC’s. That’s…interesting.
Suburgatory!? No ! Jane Levy is hot and WASH!!!!
Almost Human is cool. It should stay
Dracula,Hannibal,Revolution are not so bad. And Tommorow People, Intelligence and Star Crossed has actresses I like so that’s bad
Of all the cancellations I am only upset at American Dad.
I did enjoy Back in the Game – but i realized it would never last.
The Neighbors I enjoyed, if only because of Simon Templeton as Larry Bird – and the new opening “theme” is brilliant.
It’s not cancelled it’s just moving to TBS
Enlisted – underrated, horrible night, has a great ensemble. Fox should have just bought the pilot then cancelled it before airing it, would have saved us all some time and disappointment.
Hannibal – is on my binge list, I apologize. This is a show that people will find in two years and be like, oh man, I should have watched this when it was on.
Television cannot exist without at least on Law & Order and one Chuck Lorrey comedy on at all times. It’s some new law, but give up on either of those things not happening.
Nashville, hmmmm, surprising a little, really thought country fans would have dialed in more, I guess it’s too glitzy? I appreciate they all sing their songs, but it’s gotten a little melodramatic. And the gay cowboy storyline probably isn’t their target audience’s fave. This would make more room for an FNL movie… mini-series… network… I CAN DREAM!
Almost Human, so much potential, so little execution. We should have gotten to what exactly is on the other side of the wall, like three episodes in. There’s too much crime-bantor-solved-bantor. And they really fumbled the whole bit with his girlfriend. Oh well, Bad Robot t.v. is not doing so hot these days.
WHO IS WATCHING 2 BROKE GIRLS?! Please stop.
Brooklyn 99… it started horrendously, I mean, bad, but I stuck with it and the writers realized, oh, we have all these funny people surrounding Sandberg who could help carry the load, let’s do that. And they did and now it’s pretty funny. Emmy’s funny? No. Have we seen Parks N Rec? But with those awards, they’ll be untouchable for at least another season. Even if they’re not as good as several of the other FOX comedies… New Girl, Mindy Project, we see you.
I thought Hannibal has been getting more viewers??
I’m probably the only person on Uproxx that’s seen Mixology, and it’s mostly because of my everlasting crush on Vanessa Lengies since she was the jailbait in Waiting… but I find myself thinking that it’s perfectly cromulent.
That being said, the concept is that the entire season is based around one night. What the hell are they going to do with a second season? Either it goes the anthology route, which sounds awful; or they have to change the entire dynamic of the show to keep the same cast, which is just as shitty.
The only one of all of those shows that I have seen is Brooklyn nine nine. Network TV is horrible.
Parks and Rec and Community. But other than them, no, not really
I’m glad to see American Dad finally getting the ax.