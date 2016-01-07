‘Buckethead’ Stopped By ‘Conan’ To Address The Impending Guns N’ Roses Reunion

#Conan
01.07.16 2 years ago 3 Comments

When news broke of the classic-era Guns N’ Roses lineup of Axl Rose, Duff McKagen and Slash would be reuniting (with a few potential guest appearances from other original members) at Coachella 2016, many celebrated, others held their breath. The only thing more consistent than Axl Rose asking screaming fans where they were (answer: the jungle, baby), was Axl and the band blowing off concerts and inciting riots. Also: drugs.

What no one asked was how the current members were handling the decision. Members like Buckethead. He may be a man who wears a KFC bucket on his head and a raincoat on his back, but under that bucket and behind that guitar is a man who has feelings, you know. And his feelings matter, no matter your stance on fried chicken and raincoats. Or the general direction that KFC has taken since diversifying their menu selection.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGSBucketheadCoachella 2016CONANguns n' roses

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP