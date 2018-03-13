Twin Peaks. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Roseanne. One Day at a Time. The X-Files. Lost In Space. Every day, it feels like there’s an announcement that an old show (Murphy Brown!) is getting a reboot, revival, re-imagining, whatever, because there’s nothing more powerful than nostalgia. When even The Sopranos, one of the most influential series in TV history, is receiving the prequel treatment, there’s no telling what’s next. Okay, maybe there is.
While speaking at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem, Fox TV group chair Gary Newman said, “I think if you look in our library, Buffy is probably the most ripe show we have for bringing back.” He’s, of course, referring to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the long-running WB-turned-UPN series about a chosen one who fights vampires, demons, forces of darkness, and a loan shark that’s literally a shark. It was a great show (even with the loan shark), and one “we talk about frequently” according to Newman. In fact, it’s one “yes” away from returning.
“Joss Whedon is really one of the greatest creators we ever worked with,” he said. “When Joss decides it’s time, we’ll do it. And until Joss decides it’s time, it won’t happen.” Newman, who joked that if he were to actually announce anything about the Scooby gang, he “wouldn’t get out of the building alive,” acknowledged that reboots have a built-in advantage because “in this world with nearly 500 scripted series, getting a leg up on marketing is an opportunity.”
Until anything’s official, however, a Buffy revival is just a… Potential.
(Via Variety)
Let the dream recasting lists commence…
Don’t recast, don’t reboot. And since I’m sure the initial cast doesn’t want to come back full time, and they’re not kids anymore, what we really need is Buffy: The Next Generation.
Call it “New Girl (whatever her name is) the Vampire Slayer” and set it in the present, which is long enough ahead of Buffy’s end that this girl would’ve been born after the collapse of Sunnydale. Set it on another Hellmouth, maybe the one in Cleveland. Have some event in the 15-20 years (depending on how long it takes to get made) between that restored the slayer line to one girl in all the world…or maybe all the other slayers have just died in the interim (they have a short life expectancy after all). The fate of Buffy and the Scooby Gang is left mysterious, at first, but the new girl bears a connection to them through her Watcher…Wesley Wyndham-Price.