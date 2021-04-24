On Friday, Joy Behar got into some trouble after she misgendered athlete-turned-reality TV star-turned-gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner on The View. Three times Behar called Jenner — who transitioned to a woman in 2015 and has become a trans rights activist ever since — “him,” all while critiquing her recently announced run for governor of California. When the show came back after a commercial break, Behar issued a formal apology. And on Saturday morning, Jenner accepted it.

Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar. I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns. https://t.co/epPedRAjW8 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 24, 2021

“Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar,” Jenner wrote on Twitter. “I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns.”

In the segment Friday, Behar laid into Jenner, a noted Repiblican, for hiring Brad Parscale, who served as senior adviser to Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign. “He’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that?” Behar said. “I mean, that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign — or her campaign, rather.”

Behar did catch herself at the end there, but she gave a big apology when the show returned. “So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mixup. I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night,” Behar said. “I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

