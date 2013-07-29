Can An Incredibly Athletic MMA Fighter Like John Dodson Succeed On 'American Ninja Warrior'?

Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of talking to recently-hired NFL Network analyst Jenn Brown about her other, much more important gig as one-third of the hosting chimera on NBC’s best show (not counting Parks and Recreation), American Ninja Warrior. Jenn was kind enough to challenge me to actually try my hand at competing on the show in Miami next year, and I responded to that with a hearty, “Haha, sure” before ordering another plate of nachos.

But the main lesson that I took home from that conversation was that Ninja Warrior – both the original Japanese and knock-off American versions – is harder to win than tickets to a Beatles reunion. Case in point, the No. 2-ranked Flyweight in the UFC, John Dodson, recently gave Ninja Warrior a go, and he’s considered to be one of the best pure athletes in mixed martial arts.

If you didn’t feel bad about your chances before… hoo boy.

Obviously, that wasn’t a terrible run by any means, but it just goes to show that even the most highly-trained athletes can struggle with the Ninja Warrior obstacles. In the meantime, I need to get back to my own training, and there are some Totino’s Pizza Rolls in the freezer calling my name.

(H/T to Cage Potato)