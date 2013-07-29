Can An Incredibly Athletic MMA Fighter Like John Dodson Succeed On 'American Ninja Warrior'?

Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of talking to recently-hired NFL Network analyst Jenn Brown about her other, much more important gig as one-third of the hosting chimera on NBC’s best show (not counting Parks and Recreation), American Ninja Warrior. Jenn was kind enough to challenge me to actually try my hand at competing on the show in Miami next year, and I responded to that with a hearty, “Haha, sure” before ordering another plate of nachos.
But the main lesson that I took home from that conversation was that Ninja Warrior – both the original Japanese and knock-off American versions – is harder to win than tickets to a Beatles reunion. Case in point, the No. 2-ranked Flyweight in the UFC, John Dodson, recently gave Ninja Warrior a go, and he’s considered to be one of the best pure athletes in mixed martial arts.
If you didn’t feel bad about your chances before… hoo boy.
Obviously, that wasn’t a terrible run by any means, but it just goes to show that even the most highly-trained athletes can struggle with the Ninja Warrior obstacles. In the meantime, I need to get back to my own training, and there are some Totino’s Pizza Rolls in the freezer calling my name.
(H/T to Cage Potato)
I was under the impression Warming Glow hated American Ninja Warrior, or was that just Kurp? (Guess he didn’t like it because he couldn’t think of a gif slideshow to accompany it)
And better yet, who the fuck cares?
Very unique comment. Did you think of this all by yourself or do you have a co-author that shares and inspires your amazing wit?
In your defense I actually was compelled to watch it on the treadmill.
Olympic level, world class gymnasts fail at Ninja Warrior all of the time so a MMA fight failing is not that much of a surprise and the way he ran that first obstacle it looked like he had never even seen it before. Olivia Munn and Sara Underwood both handled that better then he did.
Forget MMA, he should have tried being a mountain climber- those guys were making that course look easy in Denver.
“It’s hard to fight an opponent, who you can punch, but our course punches back and it punches back hard.” WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU EVEN SAYING?
Never change, NBC.
Another MMA dude in Miami got all the way to to the Warped Wall but couldn’t beat it either (though I think he qualified anyway cause not everyone finished and he had a fast time). I think the issue with both of them is that the dudes are too short. I bet GSP could rock it.
At least Dodson did way better than effin’ Shawne Merriman. 47 out of the 100 in Denver beat it, and this dude went out on something I didn’t think you could fail on (that Jump Hang Kai).
Merriman is just too fuckin heavy to ever do well at it. You can’t be doing all the hanging from your hands that ANW requires weighing 260+ lbs, I don’t care how strong you are.
^ Ehhhh to be fair, Bull Bullard from the Harlem Globetrotters is super tall and probably like 250 lbs and did well last year. Same goes for Kamerion Wimbley of the Titans, who beat the course last year but didn’t make it to Vegas because his time was too slow. So I think it somewhat possible for a big dude to do well here.
There have been some bigger guys that did ok, but usually they’ll only make it through the qualifying round where it’s only 5 obstacles and only 1 or 2 is all upper body. As soon as they start having to do 9 or more obstacles and half are all grip and shoulder strength they can’t manage.
You’re best bet is to be lean and compact but not too short.
*your, asshole
MMA doesnt mean gymnast or parkour trainer. Those guys kill it cause they train for these events. Most athletes just figure they can do it and fail. Its no joke.
….seriously? The guy is a glorified kickboxer. Of course he would fail. Now if a real gymnast aka people who are actually suited for this failed now this is news
I vaguely remember both of the Hamm brothers from the US Olympic gymnastics team being on the Japanese version of this. They did decently well, but neither of them even made the final stage.
How about The Cowboy in Venice last night? I had zero hope for him and that guy was awesome!