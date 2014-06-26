Can This ‘Downton Abbey’ Teaser Convince You To Give Season Five A Shot?

06.26.14

Show of hands, who made it through season four of Downton Abbey? I really liked the first three seasons, but after Dummy McDumberson’s dumb death at the very end of season three and a fourth season that was an exercise in rapey tedium*, I don’t know if I can bring myself to tune into season five. And I know I’m not the only one. In addition to several friends of mine who have kept up with the series thus far and have expressed similar feelings — hell, even one of the stars of Downton Abbey itself admits that that show stinks.**

This just-released teaser, however, is hoping to change our minds. As Mr. Carson voiceovers:

I feel … A shaking of the ground I stand on. The nature of life is not permanence, but flux.

Things are changing.

Hmmmmm.

I think I might know what this is about. Dinosaurs, right? Dinosaurs are coming to Downton Abbey. Well sheeeeeeit, why didn’t you just say so in the first place? Signed and cosigned, I’m aboard.

And just like that, they suck me back in.

*I am not saying that anything about rape is tedious. But if any show managed to make something both rapey and tedious at the same time? Congratulations, season four of Downton Abbey.

**GOTCHA AGAIN, SUCKAS!

