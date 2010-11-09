Canadian ‘Jersey Shore’ Looks Awful

When Canadians aren’t being adorable pushovers, they’ll occasionally grow a spine and brag about how their “cultural mosaic” is more meaningful or vibrant than the American “melting pot.” That’s the basic premise behind “Lake Shore”: in lieu of “Jersey Shore’s” portrayal of one horrible ethnic stereotype, the Canadian reality show features eight young people of different national backgrounds who come together to make a cultural mosaic of horrible ethnic stereotypes.
Some fun quotes from the eight-and-a-half-minute horror show above:
The Albanian: You can be gay as long as you don’t get anywhere near me. It doesn’t offend me. You do whatever you want. You like it in the ass? Take it in the ass, brother!
The Pole: “I’m not racist. I hate everybody equally. Especially the Jewish people.”
I’d wager that “The Pole” — real name: Karolina — is only half Polish. I’m guessing she got her hatred of Jews from a German father, and her definition of “equally” from her mother’s side. [CORRECTION: The Turk, not the Pole, is the anti-Semitic one. There go all my jokes.]
In case you don’t have the time or inclination to watch the video above, don’t worry, I’ve got all the best high-resolution screen caps below.
Mila Kunis is Polish?
Sooooo…Canadian Real World, eh?
I got a pole she can ride…. its at the county fair merry go round.
According to my eyes this show should be called “Different types of white people”
I have the same stands as porn companies. It’s only interracial if a black guy is involved.
Everyone involved in that project should be shot.
We only have 1 tenth the number of assholes so they have to be ten times more potent.
I’m going to watch this…The funny thing is that this reminds me of the episode of HIMYM where Robin says that Canada is culturally like 6 years behind the US…Also, I’ve noticed a “thing” with Poles and Russians ultranationalists or super right wingers, they seem to hate Jews and identify with Nazis but Hitler hated slavs…I don’t know why that came to mind just now since that anti-semit Pole is Canandian…If this is incorrect remember, I’m a dachshund, I can’t even use the toilet or phone…I’m off to hump
Does this include only the white parts of our cultural mosaic?
I also can’t spell
In fairness, Ameican Jersey Shore Looks Awful
too.
Hey don’t slander the Poles (that’s Matt Millen’s job)… looks like the Turk is the anti-Semitic one. And yes I watched the entire 9 minute video to discover that. Not proud.
Take it in the ass, brother!
This is pretty much the only dialogue between Hulk and Nick Hogan these days.
Albanians? They sleep with their livestock!
And their major export is chrome!
I’d like to say we’re not all white trash, but after Trailer park boys, now this bullshit, I guess I don’t really have much of an argument.
Which one is Gourmet Spud?
The Japanese are gonna have a hard time naming these guys.