Canceled Vampire Series Back from the Dead

The CW has acquired the rights to and will re-air “Moonlight,” a vampire series that CBS canceled after one season in 2008. Wait, 2008? I thought that show aired in the ’80s. And I don’t remember Bruce Willis being a vampire. Whatever, maybe E! can explain it:

The CW confirms that they’ll be airing CBS’ short-lived fangalicious series Moonlight this summer after The Vampire Diaries finishes its first season… So why is the CW airing Moonlight now? I’m told that the decision was made in part to keep [star Alex] O’Loughlin’s fan base chugging along, in the hopes they’ll follow him to the new Hawaii Five-O this fall. (The CW and CBS are all one family, you know.) Plus, maybe you’ve heard, people kinda like vampires these days? So the ratings shouldn’t be too shabby either, and will keep the TV audience busy.

That should give you an idea of how old CBS’s audience is: it had a vampire series with low ratings. That’s unthinkable to me. I could put vampire fangs on my dog and 13 million teenage girls would become fans of it on Facebook, and yet none of those girls have ever heard of CBS. “Oh, you mean Grandma’s channel?”

Wait a minute. Back it up. I think I just had an idea.

Next stop: teenage girls!