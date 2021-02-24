Canine Intervention (Netflix series) — Bridgerton, this ain’t, and it certainly differs from most of Netflix’s other offerings of late. I didn’t even expect to be reeled in by this series about a California-based K9 dog trainer, Jas Leverette, as he helps owners with their “problem dogs.” Instead, I imagined that this would be an unbearable watch that would make me weepy while wishing that I’d never clicked, but something about this trailer made me suspect differently, and I’m glad to have given it a chance. The charismatic Jas transforms the lives of several dogs, beginning with Lady MacBeth, a three-legged survivor who suffered a gunshot and stood as the very essence of Jas’ motto, “It’s never the dog’s fault, it’s always human error.” These are uplifting journeys for this dog and many others, who received their second chances and worked tirelessly to achieve stunning transformations in the process. Jas’ holistic approach to training works surprising benefits for the humans involved in these stories, too.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix series) — This one’s got some heavy Gilmore Girls flavor with angsty and awkward Ginny feeling far more emotionally mature than her mom, Georgia Miller. They’re putting down roots for a normal life, but there’s plenty of bumps along the way, and apparently, there’s a lot of carpool and Kombucha to be had.

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX, 10:00pm) — The John Singleton-co-created series returns for the Season 4 premiere, and the show picks up with Franklin reemerging from his near-grave. In doing so, he aims to regain control over his empire prevent an all-out war of drug violence in the mid 1980s, Reagan-era streets of America.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00pm) — Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead are all Riverdale High teachers, which is strange but doesn’t even scratch the Top 10 of strange happenings on this show.

Nancy Drew (CW, 8:00pm) — Nancy and the Drew Crew face a new challenge, and George is acting awfully strange with Nick not liking it one bit.

Resident Alien (SyFy, 10:30pm) — Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One) is an alien, Harry, who’s pretending to be a doctor. This week, Harry receives a surprise visitor that introduces him to the concept of marriage. Uh oh.

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (Netflix interactive special) — Bear Grylls digs these interactive specials, in which he allows viewers to choose his fate in a Bandersnatch sort of way. How, exactly, did he end up in the above scenario, and is it real? I can’t even begin to guess the answer to either of those questions, but I imagine that he’ll be drinking his own pee at some point. In addition, expect Bear to help track down missing animals (including a hungry lion and a mischievous baboon) from a wildlife sanctuary. Chose well (or poorly) for him because, you know, he’s doing this to himself.

Behind Her Eyes (Netflix series) — This series follows a single mother who has an affair with her boss, who happens to be a psychiatrist, and then his wife ends up in her circle of friends. Naturally, this leads to a web of secrets and lies and so much drama, all from the producers of The Crown.