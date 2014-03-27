Carl From ‘The Walking Dead’ Has A 31-Year-Old Woman For A Stunt Double, And She’s A Dead Ringer

It is not surprising, of course, that Chandler Riggs has a stunt double, nor would it be that surprising, I guess, to know that she’s female. But that she’s 31, a female, and looks so much like Riggs? It’s a little weird.
What’s funny is that, before Chandler Riggs’ hit puberty, his stunt double was a 21-year-old woman, Savana Jade Wehunt, who was also the stunt double for Sophia and Penny, the Governor’s daughter. She’s super cute.
Still, there’s nothing creepier than Zooey Deschanel standing next to her stunt double.
Source: Savana Jade WeHunt’s Facebook
Meanwhile, Harrison’s stunt double for the treadmill scene on Dexter was a 63-year-old man with bursitis.
My Harrison sense was tingling.
Maybe that’s why Andrew Lincoln yells “CORAL!” It’s secret fan code for when the double is working.
which one is the stunt double?
Yes. This. Left or right?
I’m willing to bet the stunt double is also a much better actor.
Which is an insult to the stunt double.
The first picture of the 2 is not Savana… Its me- Emily Brobst…and I did stunts for Chandler on this episode… check my imdb page… this article is not correct
Holy crap Dustin, the subjects of the articles are correcting you now. Can you please do the smallest amount of research before writing something?
OH SNAP!
In behalf of me, I’m deeply sorry you had to come here and do the correction.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha *dies*
fucking lol
Hi Emily. What are you doing this weekend?
Yeah, who wrote this? Is she 21 or 31? Was his PREVIOUS stunt double 21?
Rowles wrote this. That pretty much answers all your questions.
I bet Carl met his stunt double and instantly retired to his dressing room and attempted to finger himself.
Hey sexy stunt lady, howzabout you and me retire to my trailer? I have a 112-ounce can of chocolate pudding with your name all over it . . .
Who was/is Chibb’s stunt double?