Carl From ‘The Walking Dead’ Has A 31-Year-Old Woman For A Stunt Double, And She’s A Dead Ringer

#The Walking Dead
03.27.14 4 years ago 19 Comments

It is not surprising, of course, that Chandler Riggs has a stunt double, nor would it be that surprising, I guess, to know that she’s female. But that she’s 31, a female, and looks so much like Riggs? It’s a little weird.

What’s funny is that, before Chandler Riggs’ hit puberty, his stunt double was a 21-year-old woman, Savana Jade Wehunt, who was also the stunt double for Sophia and Penny, the Governor’s daughter. She’s super cute.

Still, there’s nothing creepier than Zooey Deschanel standing next to her stunt double.

Source: Savana Jade WeHunt’s Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSchandler riggsSTUNT DOUBLESThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP