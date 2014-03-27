Carl From ‘The Walking Dead’ Has A 31-Year-Old Woman For A Stunt Double, And She’s A Dead Ringer

It is not surprising, of course, that Chandler Riggs has a stunt double, nor would it be that surprising, I guess, to know that she’s female. But that she’s 31, a female, and looks so much like Riggs? It’s a little weird.

What’s funny is that, before Chandler Riggs’ hit puberty, his stunt double was a 21-year-old woman, Savana Jade Wehunt, who was also the stunt double for Sophia and Penny, the Governor’s daughter. She’s super cute.

Still, there’s nothing creepier than Zooey Deschanel standing next to her stunt double.

Source: Savana Jade WeHunt’s Facebook