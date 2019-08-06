From critically-acclaimed fare like Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to genre-specific audience pleasers like The Boys and Good Omens, Amazon‘s slate of original serialized programming is on a roll. The latter is especially true, as the Netflix competitor just ordered a horror-comedy show about ghost hunters from the team behind Shaun of the Dead and, later this month, is going to drop a new fantasy series about fairies, satyrs, and other mythical creatures called Carnival Row. Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, the latter just dropped its first full trailer.

Co-created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, the fantasy murder mystery previously featured Guillermo del Toro as a co-writer and executive producer, but he had to step away due to his feature film schedule. The show is adapted from a film script written by Beacham. Per the series’ official synopsis:

[Carnival Row is about] a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures. Feared by humans, they are forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective and a faerie rekindle a dangerous affair. The city’s uneasy peace collapses when a string of murders reveals a monster no one could imagine.

The eight-episode mini-series premieres Labor Day Weekend on Amazon Prime. So, if man-on-fairie action is your thing (as well as neo-noir storylines with a massive dash of fantasy), then make sure to tune in during the holiday.