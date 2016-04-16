Melissa McBride May Have Dropped A Big Hint At The Fate Of Daryl In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Walking Dead season six and possible season seven. If you hate spoilers, turn away now.
Melissa McBride sat down for a chat with the Los Angeles Times, part of a live interview streamed across their Facebook platform, and it seems that she very well could’ve saved a certain Walking Dead fan favorite from getting bashed to death by Negan and his baseball bat.
When we left Rick Grimes and his crew at the end of seasons six, Carol had gone off on her own and ends up getting shot. Morgan shows up to save her and ends up taking her for help — possibly to The Kingdom. She’s in a bad way, but so is her counterpart on the show, Daryl. He’s also carrying around a bullet, but possibly ends up at the end of Negan’s lovely Lucille. Things don’t look good for either of them, but McBride manages to hint at a future for both on the show:
“It’s going to be interesting in season seven to see how these characters alone deal with the situations that they are in…”As far as, ‘what is their relationship?’ It’s just Daryl and Carol.””
Headlines like this make me proud that I’ve never seen a single second of the Walking Dead.
So you’ve never been watching and an ad for the show comes on or you’ve never seen an animated gif posted online somewhere?
Seriously though, it’s not something to be proud of in the same vein having watched every second of the show is not something to be proud of. It’s just two different people having different opinions of something (although only one basing his on experience of the product).
For the record; why does it make you proud?
I’ve never seen Seinfeld or Friends, you amateur.
@HeSeemedSoNormal @Jet Jaguar i’ve never seen anything. and no im not blind i just walk around with my nose so high up in the air that ive missed everything.
@DravenCage @HeSeemedSoNormal @domain_diego I’ve never even discussed TV because I’ve never been on the Internet
It’s fucking Glenn. He’s already taking roles on other shows. Jesus I don’t know what’s worse the show dragging this shit out, or the Internet community trying to max as many clicks as possible by reposting tons of baby shit drivel like this.
Is he? I just googled it and didn’t find anything.
He’s doing voltron for sure
I’m still liking the idea of them stringing it out to the mid-season finale myself. Really hear the outrage.
That’s just voiceover work though. Wouldn’t interfere with his regular schedule.