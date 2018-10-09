Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Not only has the Apple TV series based on The Late Late Show host James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” sketch taken off, but it recently won an Emmy Award. (No really, we’re not kidding.) So of course the show is coming back with a second Corden-less season of famous folks jamming out to tunes while driving around with a bunch of GoPro cameras. On Tuesday, Apple released a new trailer for the second season, as well as a list of its featured celebrity singers.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the season two lineup includes Jason Sudeikis and the Muppets, the Lonely Island and Weird Al Yankovic, and our personal favorite — Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey. Tyra Banks, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Jamie Foxx are also set to appear on Carpool Karaoke‘s second season, but seriously… Snoop and Matty? The two have become rather chummy since working together on Harmony Korine’s upcoming film, The Beach Bum.

After all, as McConaughey told Jimmy Kimmel back in May, Snoop “Snooped” him on the set of the film. “The next nine hours were a lot of fun,” he recalled, “but I don’t believe we used one word of the English language.” Add to this the fact that the pair is singing a duet of KISS’ “Rock and Roll All Nite” for Carpool Karaoke and… yeah.

