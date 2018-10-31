Cartoon Network Is Building A Hotel In Pennsylvania Amish Country

Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network is getting into the hospitality industry. The cable network famous for Adult Swim and a bevy of animated shows is sort of following Nickelodeon’s footsteps and is building a hotel. But what’s interesting here is where CN is deciding to build: in Amish Country.

Pennsylvania Amish Country, specifically Lancaster, will be the location of Cartoon Network’s first hotel. And Amish Country might seem like a strange location for Cartoon Network’s first hotel, but the establishment will be near Dutch Wonderland Amusement Park, a park that gets a lot of tourists with little kids through its gates.

And of course, the network is including Jake the Dog’s bacon pancakes in the ad copy for the hotel.

Enjoy bacon pancakes made by Jake from Adventure Time. Let Ice Bear make you a latte.

Watch a cartoon before anyone else in the world sees it at the outdoor amphitheater and movie screen. Swim in the brand-new resort-style pool under the careful eye of Gunter the Penguin Lifeguard. Enjoy the lawn games and fire pits from Summercamp Island. With an indoor arcade, kids play area, coffee lounge, wine bar and Cartoon Network store, the Cartoon Network Hotel is a vacation destination in itself.

No word on whether there will be a sandwich making station as well, but here’s hoping.