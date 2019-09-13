It Chapter Two is cleaning up at the box office and Alexander Skarsgård recently joined the cast of CBS All Access’ The Stand, but let’s not forget one of the better Stephen King adaptations in recent memory: Castle Rock. The Hulu series, which returns on October 23, had a brand-new cast for season two, including Tim Robbins, Eighth Grade standout Elsie Fisher, Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, and Party Down and Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan as Annie Wilkes, the character made famous by Kathy Bates in Misery.

Annie is “waylaid in Castle Rock,” according to the official description for season two, after what appears like a car crash, which somehow leads to “a feud between warring clans [that] comes to a boil.” There’s pill popping, unattended wheelchairs, and Caplan doing her best Bates impression, right down the hairstyle and bugged-out eyes.

Here’s more on Castle Rock:

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland… Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

Note to self: never visit Maine. But do watch Castle Rock.