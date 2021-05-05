With just over a week left until Castlevania season four hits Netflix, the streaming service has released some first look images of the upcoming — and final — season. Each of the eight photos tease a tense and trying time for the characters we’ve come to know and mostly love over the course of the past three seasons, with Trevor and Sypha looking battle-ready, Carmilla looking even more unhinged, and Alucard looking like a silver-haired snack. But seriously, look at this deep V.

Known for being grim, gory, and beautifully animated, the final season appears to be keeping in line with what we’ve come to expect from the studio. These first images are undeniably gorgeous, and based on Netflix’s season summary, will lead to some scenes that are gore-filled. In Castlevania season four, warring factions will clash for control over Wallachia while others seek to resurrect and reinstate Dracula. According to Netflix, “nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times.”

Here’s the trailer:

The final season of Castlevania will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 13. Below are the rest of first look images from the upcoming season: